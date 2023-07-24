Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Sign BJ Ojulari As Draft Class Now Complete

Linebacker was second-round pick, receives four-year deal

Jul 24, 2023 at 11:38 AM
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Second-round pick BJ Ojulari (right) is congratulated by GM Monti Ossenfort after Ojulari signed his contract on Monday.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals have their entire draft class under contract.

The last signature needed was from second-round linebacker BJ Ojulari, who inked his four-year deal on Monday, as the Cardinals prepare to report to training camp on Tuesday.

"Waiting the time to sign my contract, I'm feeling all the same emotions, like I've been drafted all over again," Ojulari said.

The Cardinals had signed the last of their other draft picks back on May 18, when third-round cornerback Garrett Williams got his contract done. Second-round picks around the league have been more of a slow-go this offseason because of negotiations about guaranteed money. There are still a handful of second-round picks without deals.

Ojulari was unable to practice a chunk of the offseason because of a problem hamstring. But he remain optimistic he can still get up to speed and make an impact as a rookie.

"I understand it's a process," Ojulari said. "The coaches and the staff have a plan for me. I can just do what I can control and do my best to get back to 100 percent so I get can get back on that field and show them what I can really do."

In three seasons and 31 games at LSU, Ojulari had 16.5 sacks and 25.5 tackles for loss. He will be in the mix at outside linebacker along with Zaven Collins, Myjai Sanders, Dennis Gardeck, and Cam Thomas.

