Cardinals Sign Isaiah Irving To Help At Linebacker; Chandler Jones To IR

With Chandler Jones headed for season-ending surgery, the Cardinals have found a replacement for the roster spot.

The Cards signed outside linebacker Isaiah Irving off the Denver Broncos' practice squad on Thursday. The Cardinals cleared a roster spot by placing Jones on injured reserve.

The exact plan for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to fill Jones' on-field role remains a work in progress.

"We'll always have four guys dressed for the game, so whoever plays what snaps ... we're still working through those parts of the game," Joseph said. "We got DK (Devon Kennard) back at practice, and obviously he's a big part with Chan being out so we'll see how he progresses.

"Nothing should change as far as the base and sub(-package) concerns. If DK is full-speed, he'll play full time along with Haason (Reddick) and (Dennis) Gardeck is backing both spots up."

Joseph said Reddick in particular had a good practice Thursday.

"I see a guy who is very comfortable in his role," Joseph said.