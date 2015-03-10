Cardinals Sign LaMarr Woodley











On the first day of free agency – but before the free agency period actually began – the Cardinals made a signing.

Veteran outside linebacker LaMarr Woodley, recently released by the Oakland Raiders, was signed to a one-year deal. The Arizona Republic reported it was for the minimum salary. Woodley had just signed a two-year deal in Oakland this time last season, but his time with the Raiders was limited to six games when he tore his biceps against, coincidentally, the Cardinals.

Woodley did not register a sack with Oakland, but in his eight seasons – the first seven with the Steelers – Woodley has 57 career sacks. With outside linebackers Sam Acho, Marcus Benard and John Abraham all free agents, the Cardinals are in the market for outside linebackers.

Reports continue to say the Cards remain in the hunt for free agent outside linebacker Brian Orakpo.

Woodley was a long-time teammate of new linebackers coach Larry Foote, another reason Woodley ended up in the desert. Woodley turns 31 in November.

The only outside linebackers under contract right now for the Cards are Woodley, Lorenzo Alexander, Matt Shaughnessy and Alex Okafor.

Meanwhile, the NFL has been bursting with player movement news for days, and it only got more intense right before the start of the new league year as six of the Cardinals' 2015 opponents made big trades. The Seahawks got tight end Jimmy Graham from the Saints along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for center Max Unger and their first-round pick. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions, who are losing Ndamukong Suh in free agency, traded for Ravens defensive tackle Haloti Ngata. The Rams and Eagles – both of whom the Cards play – are nearing a deal swapping quarterbacks Sam Bradford and Nick Foles.

All six teams will play the Cardinals this season.