Cardinals Sign QB Chandler Harnish

The Cardinals signed Chandler Harnish Wednesday to a one-year deal. Harnish, who has spent time with the Colts and Vikings, was drafted by Indianapolis as the NFL's "Mr. Irrelevant" – the final pick in the draft – in 2012.

Harnish has not played in a regular-season game. He split the 2012 rookie season with the Colts (and interim head coach Bruce Arians) on the active roster and the practice squad. He was on Indianapolis' practice squad in 2013 and then, after the Colts cut him after the 2014 preseason, spent time on the Vikings' practice squad last season.

Arians said last week Palmer is anxious to get back on the field but that the team will likely be cautious with whatever on-field work he might get before training camp. Arians added that backup Drew Stanton is healthy.

His arrival gives the Cardinals 72 players on the roster, not including suspended linebacker Daryl Washington. Teams can have 90 players on the offseason roster.