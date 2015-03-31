Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Sign QB Chandler Harnish

With Palmer on the mend, former Colt gives team extra arm with Stanton, Thomas

Mar 31, 2015 at 05:10 AM
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals signed quarterback Chandler Harnish.


Carson Palmer may not do much work on the field this offseason has he comes back from knee surgery, and while Logan Thomas figures to benefit from extended work, the Cardinals made sure they will have enough quarterbacks arms on the roster.

And maybe it gives a hint into the Cardinals' draft plans – or non-draft plans – for a quarterback given what is considered a

weak class at the position.

The Cardinals signed Chandler Harnish Wednesday to a one-year deal. Harnish, who has spent time with the Colts and Vikings, was drafted by Indianapolis as the NFL's "Mr. Irrelevant" – the final pick in the draft – in 2012.

Harnish has not played in a regular-season game. He split the 2012 rookie season with the Colts (and interim head coach Bruce Arians) on the active roster and the practice squad. He was on Indianapolis' practice squad in 2013 and then, after the Colts cut him after the 2014 preseason, spent time on the Vikings' practice squad last season.

Arians said last week Palmer is anxious to get back on the field but that the team will likely be cautious with whatever on-field work he might get before training camp. Arians added that backup Drew Stanton is healthy.

His arrival gives the Cardinals 72 players on the roster, not including suspended linebacker Daryl Washington. Teams can have 90 players on the offseason roster.



