Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Sign QB Jarrett Guarantano After Rookie Tryout

Team also signs veteran WR Christian Blake among six additions

May 16, 2022 at 01:07 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

QB Jarrett Guarantano throws a pass during rookie minicamp.
Arizona Cardinals
QB Jarrett Guarantano throws a pass during rookie minicamp.

The Cardinals have found their fourth quarterback for the offseason.

Among a remarkable six tryout players the Cardinals signed Monday out of the weekend's rookie minicamp was Jarrett Guarantano, a 6-foot-3, 219-pound big-armed QB out of Washington State.

Guarantano had spent four years at Tennessee before transferring to Pullman in 2021, only to have his season end after a knee injury in the first game of the year.

Of the new signings, wide receiver Christian Blake is the only player who is not a rookie. He spent the last three years playing for the Falcons, appearing in 41 games and making 28 catches for 257 yards.

The Cardinals still have a week left of Phase Two work before Phase Three – the organized team activities that precede the veterans minicamp – begin May 23. Everything aside from the minicamp is voluntary.

The quarterback room has Kyler Murray at the top, followed by Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley. Regardless of voluntary attendance, the Cardinals were always certain to add another arm to throw in the offseason and training camp.

The full list of six players signed from tryouts:

  • WR Christian Blake
  • S Tae Daley
  • QB Jarrett Guarantano
  • OL Greg Long
  • RB T.J. Pledger
  • WR Jared Smart

Smart, a University of Hawaii product, is the son of one-time Indiana University basketball star Keith Smart.

To make room on the roster, the Cardinals released four from their undrafted rookie class – linebacker Changa Hodge, safety Kekaula Kaniho, wide receiver Stephon Robinson and defensive lineman Will Miles. Also cut were recently claimed linebacker Ron'Dell Carter, and offensive lineman Marcus Henry.

Rookie Minicamp Day Three

Images from the final day of 2022 rookie minicamp.

TE Trey McBride
1 / 22

TE Trey McBride

Arizona Cardinals
RB Keaontay Ingram
2 / 22

RB Keaontay Ingram

Arizona Cardinals
TE Matt Kempton
3 / 22

TE Matt Kempton

Arizona Cardinals
TE Trey Wade
4 / 22

TE Trey Wade

Arizona Cardinals
WR Justin Garrett
5 / 22

WR Justin Garrett

Arizona Cardinals
LS Scott Meyer
6 / 22

LS Scott Meyer

Arizona Cardinals
QB Jarrett Guarantano
7 / 22

QB Jarrett Guarantano

Arizona Cardinals
WR Chris Booker
8 / 22

WR Chris Booker

Arizona Cardinals
OL Vitaliy Gurman
9 / 22

OL Vitaliy Gurman

Arizona Cardinals
TE Trey McBride
10 / 22

TE Trey McBride

Arizona Cardinals
O-linemen Greg Long, Lecitus Smith and Marquis Hayes
11 / 22

O-linemen Greg Long, Lecitus Smith and Marquis Hayes

Arizona Cardinals
OL coach Sean Kugler fist bumps Greg Long
12 / 22

OL coach Sean Kugler fist bumps Greg Long

Arizona Cardinals
RB Ronnie Rivers
13 / 22

RB Ronnie Rivers

Arizona Cardinals
OL Lecitus Smith
14 / 22

OL Lecitus Smith

Arizona Cardinals
RB Ronnie Rivers
15 / 22

RB Ronnie Rivers

Arizona Cardinals
CB Darrell Baker Jr.
16 / 22

CB Darrell Baker Jr.

Arizona Cardinals
LB Riko Jeffers and CB Donovan Duvernay
17 / 22

LB Riko Jeffers and CB Donovan Duvernay

Arizona Cardinals
QB Jared Guarantano
18 / 22

QB Jared Guarantano

Arizona Cardinals
DL Joe Wallace
19 / 22
Arizona Cardinals
RB Jacque Patrick
20 / 22

RB Jacque Patrick

Arizona Cardinals
QB Zerrick Cooper
21 / 22

QB Zerrick Cooper

Arizona Cardinals
Coach Kliff Kingsbury addresses the rookies after camp ends
22 / 22

Coach Kliff Kingsbury addresses the rookies after camp ends

Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cardinals Awarded Jessie Lemonier With Waiver Claim

Linebacker was with Lions last season

news

You've Got Mail: Additions And Subtractions

Topics include McBride's role, Hopkins concerns and Humphries' contract

news

Cardinals Hope Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders Add Up To Sustained Pass Rush

Third-round picks have opportunity with departure of Chandler Jones

news

Keaontay Ingram Values His Opportunity With Cardinals

Running back vying for playing time behind James Conner

news

Man At Work: Christian Matthew's Job Is To Live NFL Life

Rookie cornerback nearly quit football to begin management career

news

Cardinals Seek Defensive Line Help By Signing Kingsley Keke

Former Packer is a one-time fifth-round pick

news

Cardinals Release Official 2022 Schedule

Four primetime games, including Bucs at home on Christmas; Monday night against Patriots

news

Trey McBride's Dream Puts Him Where He Wants - Arizona

Rookie tight end ready to learn from Ertz, Williams

news

Cardinals To Face Chiefs For 2022 Home Opener In Week 1

Murray-Mahomes marquee matchup to begin season

news

Cardinals Sign Three Draft Picks To First Contracts

Sixth-rounders Ingram, Smith and seventh-round Luketa get deals

news

You've Got Mail: Phasing In Workouts, Rookies On The Way

Topics include Hop's suspension, Hollywood's targets and the defensive line

Advertising