Cardinals Sign QB Jarrett Guarantano After Rookie Tryout

The Cardinals have found their fourth quarterback for the offseason.

Among a remarkable six tryout players the Cardinals signed Monday out of the weekend's rookie minicamp was Jarrett Guarantano, a 6-foot-3, 219-pound big-armed QB out of Washington State.

Guarantano had spent four years at Tennessee before transferring to Pullman in 2021, only to have his season end after a knee injury in the first game of the year.

Of the new signings, wide receiver Christian Blake is the only player who is not a rookie. He spent the last three years playing for the Falcons, appearing in 41 games and making 28 catches for 257 yards.

The Cardinals still have a week left of Phase Two work before Phase Three – the organized team activities that precede the veterans minicamp – begin May 23. Everything aside from the minicamp is voluntary.

The quarterback room has Kyler Murray at the top, followed by Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley. Regardless of voluntary attendance, the Cardinals were always certain to add another arm to throw in the offseason and training camp.

The full list of six players signed from tryouts:

WR Christian Blake

S Tae Daley

QB Jarrett Guarantano

OL Greg Long

RB T.J. Pledger

WR Jared Smart

Smart, a University of Hawaii product, is the son of one-time Indiana University basketball star Keith Smart.