Cardinals Sign Veteran Defensive Lineman Clinton McDonald

With a defensive line that could still use help, the Cardinals signed veteran Clinton McDonald Monday.

McDonald, 6-foot-2 and 297 pounds, spent last season with the Raiders and totaled two sacks and 31 tackles in 15 games. He enters his 10th season having played for the Bengals, Seahawks, Buccaneers and Raiders, totaling 21 career sacks. He started for the Seahawks when they won the Super Bowl in the 2013 season.

The team also re-signed defensive lineman Siupeli Anau. Anau has spent time with the Cardinals each of the past two seasons.

The Cards had been looking at veteran defensive linemen ever since releasing Darius Philon in training camp. The team traded for Bruce Hector from the Eagles last week. They had also worked out Corey Liuget, although Liuget signed with the Raiders Sunday.