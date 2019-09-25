Cardinals Sign Veteran Safety Chris Banjo

The Cardinals filled their roster vacancy Wednesday by signing veteran Chris Banjo, a safety who excels on special teams but could potentially help in the secondary as well.

The Cards had a spot on their 53-man roster after releasing wide receiver Michael Crabtree earlier this week.

Undrafted in 2013 and signed by Jacksonville, Banjo carved out roles with both the Packers and Saints in his career. Banjo had just signed a new three-year contract with the Saints in March before they released him in August. He played just 52 defensive snaps in 2018 but had two interceptions. He played in all 16 games for the Saints the past two seasons.

"We're going to evaluate how it goes this week during practice and in the game, but we like the production he's had on special teams," coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "He can help us there, and we'll take it from there."

Safety/special teamer Charles Washington was not out at practice Wednesday, so his potential injury could be a reason for the Banjo addition.