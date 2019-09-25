Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Sign Veteran Safety Chris Banjo

Adds depth in secondary and with special teams

Sep 25, 2019 at 09:34 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals have added veteran defensive back Chris Banjo to the roster.
Photo by Bill Feig/AP
The Cardinals have added veteran defensive back Chris Banjo to the roster.

The Cardinals filled their roster vacancy Wednesday by signing veteran Chris Banjo, a safety who excels on special teams but could potentially help in the secondary as well.

The Cards had a spot on their 53-man roster after releasing wide receiver Michael Crabtree earlier this week.

Undrafted in 2013 and signed by Jacksonville, Banjo carved out roles with both the Packers and Saints in his career. Banjo had just signed a new three-year contract with the Saints in March before they released him in August. He played just 52 defensive snaps in 2018 but had two interceptions. He played in all 16 games for the Saints the past two seasons.

"We're going to evaluate how it goes this week during practice and in the game, but we like the production he's had on special teams," coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "He can help us there, and we'll take it from there."

Safety/special teamer Charles Washington was not out at practice Wednesday, so his potential injury could be a reason for the Banjo addition.

The Cardinals have veterans as starting safeties in Budda Baker and D.J. Swearinger, but rookies as their backups in Deionte Thompson and Jalen Thompson, along with Washington.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Week 16 Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 16 matchup with the Buccaneers in Arizona

news

Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': Michael Bidwill Doesn't Want 'Cutting Corners'

Trey McBride ups his game as he goes home to Colorado

news

Budda Baker Earns Another Pro Bowl Starting Nod

Safety named to team for fourth straight season

news

From Third-String To First Start, Trace McSorley Up For Cardinals

Buccaneers and Brady opponent on Christmas night

news

How To Watch: Buccaneers vs. Cardinals, Week 16

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022.

news

Michael Bidwill Joins Panel To Talk Super Bowl Benefits

Cardinals owner, Parry, Sadler take part in Phoenix Business Journal discussion

news

You've Got Mail: Buccaneers (and Christmas) Week

Topics include from Kliff

news

Depth Of Field: Week 15 At Denver

Exploring the game against the Broncos through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Cardinals Trying To Steady Quarterback Depth Chart

McSorley likely to start with McCoy in concussion protocol

news

Another Quarterback Down As Cardinals Fall To Broncos

Colt McCoy leaves with concussion as big Watt game for naught in 24-15 loss

news

Inactives: Top Three Cornerbacks All Sitting Against Broncos

Matthew, Whittaker expected to start for Cardinals

news

How To Watch: Cardinals at Broncos, Week 15

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the Denver Broncos on December 18, 2022.

Advertising