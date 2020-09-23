 Skip to main content
Jaron Brown Returns To Cardinals, Signed To Practice Squad

Wide receiver spent five seasons with team under Bruce Arians

Sep 23, 2020 at 01:05 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

WR Jaron Brown makes a catch pregame during the 2017 season

The Cardinals brought a familiar face back to the practice squad.

Veteran Jaron Brown, the 2013 undrafted rookie who played five seasons with the Cardinals before leaving as a free agent, signed to the practice squad Wednesday. Brown had left to go to the Seahawks in 2018 and played the last two seasons there. He also was briefly with the 49ers in training camp this year.

In his five seasons with the Cardinals, Brown had 86 catches for 1,177 yards and nine touchdowns. The last two years in Seattle, Brown had 30 receptions for 386 yards and seven touchdowns.

He arrives as wide receiver Christian Kirk is dealing with a groin injury. Kirk did not practice Wednesday. The Cardinals did get KeeSean Johnson back this week from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Brown's signing gives the Cardinals a full practice squad of 16.

