Cardinals Sign Wide Receiver Kevin White

Kevin White had enough talent to get taken No. 7 overall in the 2015 draft, but he's yet to turn it into tangible NFL production.

The Cardinals are hoping a change of scenery can help him break out.

The team signed the Bears' former first-round pick to a one-year deal on Friday as it aims to boost a wide receiver room in need of impact talent. The 26-year-old has dealt with myriad injuries in his career and has only 25 catches for 285 yards in 14 games over his first four professional seasons.

White called the opportunity to play in Arizona "a fresh start."

He missed his entire rookie year with a stress fracture in his shin, and played only four games in 2016 before being placed on injured reserve with a fractured fibula in the same leg.

White fractured his left shoulder blade in the first game of 2017 and again landed on injured reserve. He was healthy in 2018 but only had four catches for 92 yards and was inactive in seven contests.

White was viewed as one of the two best receiver prospects in 2015 alongside Amari Cooper. While he has not yet lived up to that hype, White has the type of rare physical gifts that could be a nice fit in coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense.

He is listed at 6-foot-3, 216 pounds and ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting combine in 2015. White excelled in college at West Virginia under Dana Holgorsen, who got Kingsbury into coaching with the University of Houston in 2008.

White said he's looking forward to getting the ball in his hands quickly to make plays while also being a deep threat.

"It's a similar offense that I ran in college at West Virginia," White said. "It's simple enough, and it's fun."

The upside signing gives the Cardinals another option behind Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald. White is excited to play alongside Fitzgerald, who he has known for years through their former agent, the late Eugene Parker.