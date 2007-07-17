Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Single-Game Tickets On Sale This Saturday

Jul 17, 2007 at 08:12 AM
Tempe, AZ – Single-game tickets for Arizona Cardinals 2007 home games will go on sale to the general public this Saturday, July 21.

Beginning at 10:00 AM (MST), fans in the state of Arizona can purchase tickets on-line at www.ticketmaster.com or at participating Arizona Ticketmaster ticket centers. These include locations at Macy's, Fry's/Fry's Marketplace. F.Y.E., and Ritmo Latino. Fans should check with each individual outlet for hours of operation, as they vary by location and there will be a limit of eight tickets per transaction.

At 11:00 AM, tickets will be available nationwide on-line as well as by phone. The local Ticketmaster numbers are 480-784-4444 or 520-321-1000.

Tickets will not be available at either the University of Phoenix Stadium Box Office or the team's Tempe training facility until Monday, July 23, 2007.

For the second straight season, the team has sold out its allotment of season tickets but set aside 3,000 tickets for each of the 10 home games at University of Phoenix Stadium. The first opportunity to purchase these single-game tickets went to those on the team's season-ticket waiting list, who were able to purchase single-game tickets for up to three 2007 contests in a quantity equal to the number of seat deposits they placed.

A very limited number of premium seating options still remain for the 2007 season. Please call (602) 379-0102 or visit www.azcardinals.com to learn more about Stadium Lofts and Field Boxes.

