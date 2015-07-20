Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Single-Game Tickets On Sale This Week

General public can purchase tickets beginning on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Jul 20, 2015 at 05:41 AM
TixSaleMAIN.jpg


Tickets are in high demand and the supply is limited, so fans are encouraged to act quickly


Single-game tickets for Cardinals home games will go on sale later this week, first to Cardinals season ticket members and then to the general public.

Because of strong demand for Cardinals 2015 season tickets, the supply of tickets for individual games is extremely limited and it is expected to be exhausted quickly.

PRE-SALE FOR SEASON TICKET MEMBERS: Cardinals season ticket members will have the opportunity to purchase single-game tickets three days before the general public on-sale date throug

h an exclusive pre-sale opportunity starting on Wednesday, July 22 at 10 a.m. via www.ticketmaster.com (password required).

GENERAL PUBLIC: Single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public this Saturday, July 25 at 10 a.m. exclusively through Ticketmaster. Fans can purchase tickets on-line at www.ticketmaster.com, by phone (800-745-3000), or at participating Arizona Ticketmaster ticket centers. These include locations at Fry's/Fry's Marketplace and La Curacao. Fans should check with each individual outlet for hours of operation, as they vary by location.

Starting on Monday, July 27 tickets will also be available at the Cardinals Tempe training facility box office (8:30 a.m-5 p.m.) and the University of Phoenix Stadium box office (10 a.m.-6 p.m.).

PLEASE NOTE: There will be a limit of four tickets per order for the December 27 game vs. the Green Bay Packers and the January 3 contest against the Seattle Seahawks, (while supplies last).

The Week 3 game against the 49ers will be highlighted by the halftime induction of Adrian Wilson to the team’s Ring of Honor. The five-time Pro Bowl safety will be the 15th member of the prestigious group, which also includes safety Pat Tillman, quarterback Kurt Warner, and cornerback Aeneas Williams.

Wilson retired this offseason after signing a ceremonial one-day contract with the Cardinals. He is one of six players in NFL history with at least 25 sacks and 25 interceptions in a career.

#tbt: Cardinals' uniform evolution

Images of the Cardinals' jersey transformation through the years

Ernie Nevers in 1930
1 / 23

Ernie Nevers in 1930

The Chicago Cardinals in 1939
2 / 23

The Chicago Cardinals in 1939

Charley Trippi in 1947
3 / 23

Charley Trippi in 1947

Arthur White in 1960
4 / 23

Arthur White in 1960

Charley Johnson in 1963
5 / 23

Charley Johnson in 1963

Jackie Smith in 1972
6 / 23

Jackie Smith in 1972

Terry Metcalf in 1975
7 / 23

Terry Metcalf in 1975

Dan Dierdorf in 1983
8 / 23

Dan Dierdorf in 1983

E.J. Junior in 1987
9 / 23

E.J. Junior in 1987

Cedric Mack in 1989
10 / 23

Cedric Mack in 1989

Eric Swann in 1993
11 / 23

Eric Swann in 1993

Jake Plummer in 1997
12 / 23

Jake Plummer in 1997

Pat Tillman in 1998
13 / 23

Pat Tillman in 1998

Raynoch Thompson and Thomas Jones in 2000
14 / 23

Raynoch Thompson and Thomas Jones in 2000

Kwamie Lassiter in 2002
15 / 23

Kwamie Lassiter in 2002

Larry Fitzgerald in 2004
16 / 23

Larry Fitzgerald in 2004

Unveiling of the new uniforms in 2005
17 / 23

Unveiling of the new uniforms in 2005

Matt Leinart in 2007
18 / 23

Matt Leinart in 2007

The alternate black jerseys debuted in 2010
19 / 23

The alternate black jerseys debuted in 2010

Tyrann Mathieu with the Cardinals gloves in 2013
20 / 23

Tyrann Mathieu with the Cardinals gloves in 2013

CB Patrick Peterson in the present-day red jerseys
21 / 23

CB Patrick Peterson in the present-day red jerseys

Frostee Rucker in the present-day white jerseys
22 / 23

Frostee Rucker in the present-day white jerseys

Tony Jefferson in the present-day black jerseys
23 / 23

Tony Jefferson in the present-day black jerseys

Advertising