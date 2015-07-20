Cardinals Single-Game Tickets On Sale This Week

Tickets are in high demand and the supply is limited, so fans are encouraged to act quickly
Single-game tickets for Cardinals home games will go on sale later this week, first to Cardinals season ticket members and then to the general public.
Because of strong demand for Cardinals 2015 season tickets, the supply of tickets for individual games is extremely limited and it is expected to be exhausted quickly.
PRE-SALE FOR SEASON TICKET MEMBERS: Cardinals season ticket members will have the opportunity to purchase single-game tickets three days before the general public on-sale date throug
h an exclusive pre-sale opportunity starting on Wednesday, July 22 at 10 a.m. via www.ticketmaster.com (password required).
GENERAL PUBLIC: Single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public this Saturday, July 25 at 10 a.m. exclusively through Ticketmaster. Fans can purchase tickets on-line at www.ticketmaster.com, by phone (800-745-3000), or at participating Arizona Ticketmaster ticket centers. These include locations at Fry's/Fry's Marketplace and La Curacao. Fans should check with each individual outlet for hours of operation, as they vary by location.
Starting on Monday, July 27 tickets will also be available at the Cardinals Tempe training facility box office (8:30 a.m-5 p.m.) and the University of Phoenix Stadium box office (10 a.m.-6 p.m.).
PLEASE NOTE: There will be a limit of four tickets per order for the December 27 game vs. the Green Bay Packers and the January 3 contest against the Seattle Seahawks, (while supplies last).
The Week 3 game against the 49ers will be highlighted by the halftime induction of Adrian Wilson to the team’s Ring of Honor. The five-time Pro Bowl safety will be the 15th member of the prestigious group, which also includes safety Pat Tillman, quarterback Kurt Warner, and cornerback Aeneas Williams.
Wilson retired this offseason after signing a ceremonial one-day contract with the Cardinals. He is one of six players in NFL history with at least 25 sacks and 25 interceptions in a career.
