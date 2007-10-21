Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals 'Skinned in Washington

Oct 21, 2007 at 07:17 AM
kurthandoffwash.jpg

Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner played the whole game with a bulky brace on his left elbow, but Arizona still fell to Washington, 21-19.

LANDOVER, Md. – As the Cardinals drove for their final field-goal attempt Sunday, the players on the sidelines were sure of a victory.

Kurt Warner had gamely played through torn ligaments in his left elbow and overcame two early interceptions. The defense had all but shut down Redskins running back Clinton Portis and quarterback Jason Campbell. The Cardinals had outgained the Redskins by more than 200 yards.

The Cards had even come up with an onside kick to preserve their chance to win.

Yet kicker Neil Rackers' last-second 55-yard try fluttered wide left to allow the Washington Redskins to hang on to a 21-19 win at FedEx Field -- and the Cards were left with another heartbreaking road loss, this time one to gnaw on through the bye week.

"This one hurts and it's going to hurt for two weeks," center Al Johnson said. "When we watch the film, we're going to be sick."

The Cardinals (3-4) got into a 14-point hole early in the game, in both cases because Warner (27-of-41, 282 yards, two touchdowns) threw interceptions. The second was returned 27 yards by Redskins linebacker London Fletcher for a touchdown.

Warner also missed out on what he said later would have been a third touchdown pass to Anquan Boldin when he was blindsided on a sack by Andre Carter inside the Washington red zone and fumbled the ball away.

But Warner also scrambled on a fourth down play to hit Boldin for a key TD right before halftime and played almost every snap despite being unable to hand off with his left arm because of the pain.

"It wasn't decided until game time, but in the back of my mind I think we were all optimistic I would play," Warner said.

"We put ourselves in position to win."

The Cardinals held Portis to just 43 yards rushing (although he had two touchdowns) and Campbell struggled (12-of-18 for 95 yards). The defense set up the Cards' first score when linebacker Calvin Pace picked off a batted screen pass for his first career interception.

Mistakes killed Arizona, however, and the Redskins (4-2) benefitted.

Besides the three turnovers, the Cards had another nine penalties for 75 yards. And Rackers, who was unavailable for comment after the game, had an extra point blocked when holder Mike Barr dropped the snap and had to scramble to get it upright.

The missing point was costly.

Trailing 21-6 early in the fourth quarter, Warner hit Boldin for the second of his two TDs. But the next time the Cards ventured into Washington territory, Warner had his fumble.

Warner got a final chance with 2:37 left, and led the Cards down the field, helped immensely by a 29-yard catch-and-run of a dump pass by running back J.J. Arrington down to the Washington 2.

Then coach Ken Whisenhunt dove into his playbook. Because Warner was having trouble handing off, the plan all week was to have backup quarterback Tim Rattay play in goal line situations.

So in Rattay's first play of the day -- third-and-goal with 30 seconds left in an eight-point game – Rattay pulled off a perfect play-action fake and hit tight end Leonard Pope for a touchdown pass.

The Cardinals, forced to go for two points, broke out more trickery. Boldin lined up in shotgun and Rattay was sent out left. Boldin took the snap and rolled right with a run-pass option. The Redskins had the run covered, but Larry Fitzgerald was open in the back of the end zone.

But instead of throwing high, Boldin tried to squeeze it in low, and the ball never reached Fitzgerald.

"Everybody on their defense flowed, and I kind of lost (sight of) him," Boldin said. "I should have thrown it a little higher."

The Cards somehow came up with the onside kick. But they couldn't get closer than the Washington 38, when the goal was to reach the Washington 35 and give Rackers no longer than a 52-yard try.

"If Neil's kick goes different then we are all talking differently right now," Warner said.

Instead, the Cardinals were left with their third road loss in four tries – and losses by three, three and two points.

"We had too many mistakes," Whisenhunt said. "I am proud we stayed together. But this is a bitter disappointment."

Contact Darren Urban at askdarren@cardinals.nfl.net. Posted 10/21/07

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2023: Defensive Line

Additions possible as training camp arrives

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2023: Special Teams

Punter battle highlights unit as it heads into training camp

news

Former Cardinals Coach Vince Tobin Passes Away

Led franchise to first postseason win in 51 years

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2023: Inside Linebacker

Team will look much different in this spot with new coaching staff

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2023: Running Back

Team looks like it will recommit to the running game

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2023: Safety

Baker and Thompson help form best unit on team

news

You've Got Mail: Summer Vacation Begins

Guest host Craig Grialou talks training camp, Paris and Kyler future

news

Cardinals Position Overview 2023: Wide Receiver

Team moves on from Hopkins and now go Hollywood

news

The Freak: Owen Pappoe Seeks To Turn Athletic Gifts Into Football Success

Rookie linebacker plans to be NFL strength coach after playing career

news

Joel Honigford Hoping To Catch On As Cardinals Tight End

Former Michigan offensive lineman had one college reception

news

Depth Of Field: Captures By Clark

Exploring downtown Phoenix through the lens of the Cardinals photographer and cornerback Kei'Trel Clark

news

You've Got Mail: Cardinals Head Into The Offseason

Topics include Simmons' move, Marco Wilson, and fifth-year options

Advertising