Cardinals SS Adrian Wilson To Appear At Alltel Wireless Store

Jul 12, 2007 at 03:28 AM
adrianwilsonarmsup.jpg

Tempe, AZ – Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowl safety Adrian Wilson will appear at the grand opening of the new Alltel Wireless retail location at 2843 S. Market Street (SE corner of Williams Field Road and Market Street) in Gilbert on Saturday, July 14 from 1-2 p.m.

Wilson will sign autographs, meet with fans, and pose for pictures during his hour-long appearance.

"The Gilbert area is a thriving market for Alltel Wireless and we have responded to consumer demand with the opening of this store," said Scott Thompson, Alltel's vice president of retail services for Arizona. "We are confident residents will be pleased with the convenient location, store amenities and industry-leading services offered. We are excited to have Adrian Wilson help celebrate our grand opening."

Alltel Wireless offers exclusive features including "My Circle," which allows customers to choose who they call for free – any 10 numbers, any network; and Anytime Plan Changes, giving customers the flexibility to change their rate plan any time, without extending their contract.

Alltel is owner and operator of the nation's largest wireless network and has 12 million customers. For more information about Alltel, please visit www.alltel.com.

