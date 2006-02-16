Cardinals Stadium Featured on Discovery Channel's Extreme Engineering





Tempe, AZ – The new Cardinals Stadium will be featured this week in an episode of the Discovery Channel series Extreme Engineering. Cardinals Stadium will be the first episode of the show's third season and airs Sunday, February 19 at 10:00 p.m. in Arizona. Please check local listings for times in other parts of the country.

The episode will re-air several times, including Monday, February 20 at 2:00 a.m. and again on Sunday, February 26 at 4:00 p.m.

Extreme Engineering highlights architectural and engineering marvels from around the world and documents how each project changed the definition of what was thought possible. The show has previously featured Boston's "Big Dig" project, the building of an airport in Hong Kong that sits 16 miles out at sea, and the engineering involved in widening the Panama Canal.

The new Cardinals Stadium will be open in time for the 2006 season. The world-class venue will not only feature a retractable roof but will also be the first in North America to feature a fully retractable grass playing surface.