Cardinals Start Offseason Program As 2022 Work Commences

For James Conner, participating in voluntary workouts on Tuesday felt like the first school day.

"We were just smiling at each other," the running back said, as a chunk of Cardinals took part in the first official day of strength and conditioning work. "It's just good to see everyone and see the faces we haven't seen in a while. It was about coming around the guys and getting good work in with our training staff.

"Then just being around the nice weather out here; it's still working its way up to be warm back from I'm from (Erie, Pennsylvania). I'm just happy to be out here to take advantage of the opportunity."

The offseason returned to normal after two years of upheaval because of the pandemic. After a couple weeks of getting in shape, the Cardinals will move to Phase 1 (on field without helmets and without the ability to have offense against defense), then Phase 2 (still no helmets but offense v. defense allowed) and then Phase 3 (OTAs and the mandatory minicamp.)

There were more than a couple of veterans not present for the voluntary work, among them quarterback Kyler Murray. But his teammates said they weren't concerned about it.

"It's no big deal," Conner said. "It's just strength and conditioning. It's all good."Conner said.