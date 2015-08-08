Cardinals Still Counting On Andre Ellington

That concern has already reared its head in camp. Ellington has sat out the majority of practices with a hamstring injury, although Arians shrugged off Ellington's missed time thus far. The former sixth-round pick set the world on fire as a rookie in 2013, averaging a league-best 5.5 yards-per-carry as a complement to starter Rashard Mendenhall. But in his first attempt to be the star last year, Ellington finished with only 660 rushing yards on 201 attempts for a 3.3 yards-per-carry average.

"I have a lot to prove," Ellington said. "My first year is over with. That's two years ago."

The selection of Johnson and the emergence of Kerwynn Williams gives the Cardinals some other options to run the ball, if they so desire. Arians, though, has not even hinted of a change at the top. He, Ellington and Keim attribute last year's ineffectiveness almost solely to the injuries, and there's a strong belief a healthy Ellington can again be a nightmare for defenses.

Arians wants to get him 20 touches per game this season, a high number considering all the other weapons on offense.

"He feels faster than he's ever been," Arians said. "He's stronger than he's been. And like he said, it's nice to play with two feet."

Not only did the physical pain affect Ellington in 2014, so did the worry of aggravating the injuries. As fellow running back Stepfan Taylor said, a clear mind is essential for running backs because "once you hesitate, it's a wrap." Ellington never felt truly free, as the foot injury surfaced right before the opener against the Chargers and continued to linger, then was compounded with other issues.

"I wasn't able to be myself," Ellington said. "I had those injuries in the back of my mind and that slowed me down a bit."

It's fair to wonder if Ellington, listed at 5-foot-9 and 199 pounds, is durable enough to withstand the rigors of an entire season as the featured back. That should come into focus soon, and if he can't, maybe he will be better served as a Darren Sproles type – extremely effective, but on a limited basis.

When asked about his role, Ellington defers to Arians.

"I'm willing to do anything coach wants me to do," Ellington said. "That's my role. Whatever my role is, I'm going to play it well."

That was the good soldier within him talking, but even dating back to when he was just a late-round draft flier, Ellington has always felt like he should be the one leading the cavalry. A down season has not affected his psyche.