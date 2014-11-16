Cardinals Stop Lions In Their Tracks

He was right. Drew Butler's punt pinned the Lions at their own 11 and Detroit didn't go far. One more forced punt, and the defense's job was done.

"As a defense at this time of the season, we want it to all be on our game anyway," defensive end Calais Campbell said. "With a backup quarterback, we believe in him. We wanted to all be on our game and make his job easier."

Stanton's final three quarters weren't spectacular but enough, underscored by his laser pass to Larry Fitzgerald for 11 yards on third-and-11 just before the two-minute warning to turn the game into kneeldowns.

Stanton finished 21-of-32 throwing the ball for 306 yards, the two touchdowns and two interceptions. Ten Cardinals caught passes, helping the Cards convert eight of 14 third downs. The running game slowed as the game went on – subtracting Stanton's four kneeldowns, the Cards had 22 rushes for 50 yards – but Arians was satisfied.

"To get the early lead, I think it let everybody take a deep breath," said Stanton, who was not sacked. "At the same time, we have to find a way to sustain drives better. That's come with playing with each other more and being on the same page."

It is not easy to do it in Seattle, where the Cardinals go next. The Cardinals are 9-1 for only the second time in the history of the franchise (1948) and there is something to be said for that. Arians doesn't want to get away from the focus his team has shown thus far.

"Nothing's won. Nothing's lost," Arians said. "We could lose it all in the next four, five weeks, we could win it all in the next four, five weeks."

Getting Stanton back out and steady was a solid first step in the latter. The defense is playing better than it has all season, and that's meaningful – especially with a secondary proving it should be considered among the best in the league.

If anything, the record should push the Cardinals, rather than allowing them to ease up.