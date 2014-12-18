Cardinals Surprise: Drew Stanton Practices

least one game. Monday, Arians said Ryan Lindley would get the start at quarterback against the Seahawks Sunday night, and at this point, that hasn't changed.

Offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin didn't talk about Stanton's recovery during his weekly press conference, and since practice is closed to the media, the topic did not come up in the locker room. It doesn't mean Stanton will suddenly be available to play against the Seahawks Sunday night, but his status certainly is more of a question than it had seemed.

Arians' Wednesday comment doesn't seem so surprising anymore.

All along, the Cardinals have declined to put a timetable on Stanton's return or even say exactly the nature of his injury. They definitely have not confirmed various reports of an ACL sprain and an MCL sprain. Even Stanton wouldn't say specifically what he had, other than to say it's an injury he has not had before.

Arians did say at one point he thought it would be a two-week injury. Stanton was asked Wednesday if he could possibly play Sunday, and he didn't rule it out.

"It's too early to tell," Stanton said. "My goal is to keep progressing every single day. Not having setbacks. Obviously that'd be the best-case scenario, because that's the next game. So yeah, that's the best-case scenario."

As it stands, Ryan Lindley is still on track to start against the Seahawks, while rookie Logan Thomas could play in a package of plays specifically designed for his talents.

"We're all confident in anybody who's back there playing," wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said Thursday. "Both (Lindley and Thomas) know exactly what's going on. They're well-prepared. Our coaches do a good job of getting them ready to go out there and play, and play at a high level. It's important for us to be doing what we need to be doing, and make plays for those guys. That's the best way to help them."