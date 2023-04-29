Cardinals Take Offensive Lineman Jon Gaines II In Fourth Round

Gaines joins Paris Johnson Jr. as offensive line additions. The Cardinals still have questions at center; on the current roster, Lecitus Smith and Hjalte Froholdt have worked there but only Froholdt has played there in a regular-season NFL game and he is a guard by trade.

GM Monti Ossenfort said the Cardinals are still looking not only for centers but also other positions, and on the offensive line, all those involved will need to play multiple positions.

"(Gaines) played some center for UCLA and in the all-star game, seeing him do that, (he's got) the ability to do that," assistant GM Dave Sears said. "Then his pro day, his intellect, meeting with our coaches and meeting with our scouts clearly he can handle that. He's one of the sharper guys we dealt with all spring.