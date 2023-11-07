Cardinals Take Part In Equine Therapy For Salute To Service

Ledbetter was one of the Cardinals that spent a lot of time in the arena, especially with Bidwill's 11-year-old horse, Sugar. Bidwill's other horse, Gunther, was on the other side of the farm kicking an inflatable football and playing his own game of flag football by pulling flags off participants' waists.

Even though it was the lone day of the week players are off, they wanted to be in attendance and provide some cheers to the families.

"We appreciate the sacrifices that they've made for their country and that their counterparts have made for this country," Ledbetter said. "Everything that they've been through, we wanted to be here to have a good time and kind of forget about those things and be around these beautiful creatures, very majestic."

Some players were truly embracing the southern feel out in the desert. Linebackers Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck seemed right at home on the farm, while running back Emari Demercado, wide receiver Hollywood Brown, and cornerback Antonio Hamilton, just to name a few, brought their families along for the experience.

For Bidwill, this is what the Cardinals are all about.

"Our players are the most amazing people ever," Bidwill said. "It means so much to me and my entire family and the entire organization. They're leading by example and they're such an inspiration in the way that they give back."

The T.A.P.S. families were able to get autographs from the players, snap pictures together, and were provided with other gifts on top of the upcoming experience they'll have this Sunday. The Cardinals family got a bit bigger on Monday evening.