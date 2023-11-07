Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Take Part In Equine Therapy For Salute To Service

T.A.P.S. helps families grieving death of military loved one

Nov 07, 2023 at 10:53 AM
2023_TC_0803ce_0851
Zach Gershman
Wide receiver Hollywood Brown takes video of a child rider during Monday's T.A.P.S. event.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Wide receiver Hollywood Brown takes video of a child rider during Monday's T.A.P.S. event.

On what would've been Pat Tillman's 47th birthday, Nicole Bidwill, with 10 players by her side, shared a heartfelt message to all of the Gold Star families in attendance at Hunkapi Horse Farm on Monday afternoon.

"We want you to know that your loved ones are all Pat Tillman to us," Bidwill said.

The Cardinals and SeatGeek hosted 30 military survivors from T.A.P.S. for an Equine Therapy event as part of Salute to Service week in the NFL. They were families that are grieving the death of a military or veteran loved one.

While roaming the farm with the players, families had pins with the image of their loved ones attached to their shirts. They were also sharing stories with the athletes.

Since joining the Cardinals, rookie linebacker BJ Ojulari has taken part in various community service events. This one was especially profound.

"Everyone's explaining who they lost, and it makes you feel for them and it's so great to be out there and spend some time with and share these moments," Ojulari said. "It's a family environment. Just to know that we're in their corner and that we'll do anything to support them and encourage them in whatever they're going through."

Defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter added that the families will be on the sidelines of the Cardinals' game against the Falcons on Sunday.

Linebacker Zaven Collins (left) walkis with a child rider on Monday.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Linebacker Zaven Collins (left) walkis with a child rider on Monday.

Ledbetter was one of the Cardinals that spent a lot of time in the arena, especially with Bidwill's 11-year-old horse, Sugar. Bidwill's other horse, Gunther, was on the other side of the farm kicking an inflatable football and playing his own game of flag football by pulling flags off participants' waists.

Even though it was the lone day of the week players are off, they wanted to be in attendance and provide some cheers to the families.

"We appreciate the sacrifices that they've made for their country and that their counterparts have made for this country," Ledbetter said. "Everything that they've been through, we wanted to be here to have a good time and kind of forget about those things and be around these beautiful creatures, very majestic."

Some players were truly embracing the southern feel out in the desert. Linebackers Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck seemed right at home on the farm, while running back Emari Demercado, wide receiver Hollywood Brown, and cornerback Antonio Hamilton, just to name a few, brought their families along for the experience.

For Bidwill, this is what the Cardinals are all about.

"Our players are the most amazing people ever," Bidwill said. "It means so much to me and my entire family and the entire organization. They're leading by example and they're such an inspiration in the way that they give back."

The T.A.P.S. families were able to get autographs from the players, snap pictures together, and were provided with other gifts on top of the upcoming experience they'll have this Sunday. The Cardinals family got a bit bigger on Monday evening.

"They have a support system and they're never alone," Ledbetter said. "Not only with the team, but also with the players. It's like one big happy family here in Arizona and I'm glad to be a part of it."

PHOTOS: Salute to Service at Hunkapi Farms

The Arizona Cardinals hosted a group from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms for a night of equine therapy, presented by SeatGeek

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
1 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
2 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
3 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
4 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
5 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
6 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
7 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
8 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
9 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
10 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
11 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
12 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
13 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
14 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
15 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
16 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
17 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
18 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
19 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
20 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
21 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
22 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
23 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
24 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
25 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
26 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
27 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
28 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
29 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
30 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
31 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
32 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
33 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
34 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
35 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
36 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
37 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
38 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
39 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals and SeatGeek celebrate Salute to Service month by hosting families from TAPS at Hunkapi Farms on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

After Damar Hamlin, Cardinals Help Local Schools With AEDs

Athletic trainer Drew Krueger presents Maricopa HS, St. Mary-Basha Catholic School with gift
news

Cardinals, Kelvin Beachum Take Part In AZ Kids Day

Team joins State Farm in donating $50,000 to help
news

Cardinals Put In Final Touches For Opener At William V. Bidwill '49 Stadium

Georgetown Prep graduated late Cardinals owner as well as three sons
news

Kyler Murray Witness As Girls Flag Football Starts AIA-Sanctioned Era

Helped by Cardinals and Nike, sport begins with Mountain View-Mountain Pointe game
news

Kyler Murray Takes Students On Shopping Trip

Quarterback revisits memories of youth in helping underprivileged kids
news

Cardinals Again Emphasize How Civics Matter Through D.C. Trip

Franchise teams with Close Up to send high school students on team plane
news

Cancer Visit Hits Close To Home For Nolan Cooney

Cardinals punter might not be in NFL if not for illness
news

Only One Way To Approach School Advice For Kei'Trel Clark

Rookie cornerback tells those who ask to get degree before NFL
news

Larry Fitzgerald's Supper Gains $1 Million For Foundation

Former wide receiver aids education, breast cancer work
news

Cardinals, USA Football Award Spring Grants To Arizona Youth Leagues

news

Pat's Run Provides Ramadan Challenge for Ex-Cardinal Hamza Abdullah

Tillman has been person to look up to for former safety
Advertising