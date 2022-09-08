Cardinals Team With BetMGM To Open Sportsbook On Great Lawn

The Cardinals continue to make additions before their season opener this Sunday.

The team announced on Thursday the debut the first NFL sportsbook at State Farm Stadium with BetGM.

"We are proud and thrilled to be the NFL's first team to offer its fans this type of unprecedented amenity and innovative experience," owner Michael Bidwill said. "The BetMGM Sportsbook at State Farm Stadium gives us a chance to engage current and potential fans on a year-round basis in a fun, entertaining, and responsible way."

The two-story and 17,000-square-foot entertainment feature will offer a gourmet grille, concert-hosting facilities, sports wagering amenities, and several screens for fans to watch games.

The BetMGM Sportsbook is located on The Great Lawn, the designed tailgated space for Cardinals fans, and will operate on both event and nonevent days. The Sportsbook will also offer fans a 265-square-foot video wall, 38 televisions, and outdoor and indoor dining options.

It will debut publicly at State Farm Stadium Sunday when the Cardinals host the Chiefs for their home opener.

Its hours will be Monday – Friday: from 9 a.m. – 11 p.m., and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the weekends.