Here's The Catch: Maxx Williams Overcomes Drop Foot To Produce For Cardinals

Williams questioned his own status. But Williams' personality, always one of the brightest in the locker room since arriving in 2019, helped guide him to try.

"That's when I made the turning point, right before training camp," Williams said. "I want to look myself in the mirror or tell my (baby) son down the road that I did everything I could to try and come back and play, and if I made it, I made it.

"But if I looked at camp and did everything I could to come back and play and I just couldn't do it anymore? I could live with that. I couldn't live with myself or look in the mirror not knowing if I could or couldn't."

He talked with former NFL quarterback Alex Smith and Giants linebacker Jaylen Smith, both of whom had good careers derailed when severe knee injuries also led to cases of drop foot.

Wife Amanda also gets a bulk of the credit from Williams. Amanda was seven months pregnant when Williams first got hurt. He was non-weight bearing for 12 weeks after his initial surgery. Amanda helped steady the household through Maxx's darkest days.

Once training camp began, Williams was on the Physically Unable to Perform list, limited to running through cones and hitting a trainer with a bag. He begged to come off the list, to be able to practice. His drop foot was there, but he began to beg the coaches to activate him.

"I was like, 'Look, I'm going to have to do it eventually. And I'm sick of hitting a bag with a trainer. I've got to play football to see if I can play football,' " Williams said.

He did, well enough to make the team, well enough to earn playing time as the blocking tight end with No. 1 Zach Ertz. He became a mentor to McBride. And he delivered, as he always had, in the locker room.

It wasn't perfect, and eventually he was released and put on the practice squad to see if he could improve. When Ertz got hurt, however, the Cardinals needed him once again.

"I don't know how he does it," fellow tight end Stephen Anderson said. "To come back and be so positive to the room and such a leader to the room and such a great energy guy to the room, it speaks to what he is at his core. Tremendous amount of respect for him."

One reason Williams wants to talk about his condition now is to be able to give hope to other athletes, maybe a kid in college in a similar situation. From what he has learned from doctors, he won't ever get full function back in his foot and "I've accepted that."

But he's playing football. He's making catches -- well, at least one so far -- and he's teasing McBride in the locker room during an interview, and that's enough to keep Williams smiling.

"I was self-conscious about (my foot)," he said. "I had to deal with it. Now it's like, I don't care if people know. I am out there doing something no one thought I could ever do.