Cardinals To Debut New Black Uniforms Against Bengals

The Cardinals are back in black. (And yes, I went for the low-hanging fruit there.)

For the Crucial Catch home game against the Bengals on Sunday, the Cardinals will break out their updated alternate black uniforms, which were unveiled in the offseason along with the new reds and the new whites.

Generally, the Cardinals are going to wear the all-reds at home and the all-whites on the road. This weekend is an exception to either, with the blacks on deck. The Cardinals are also scheduled to wear the blacks one more time this season when they host the Rams on Nov. 26.

The Cardinals have had black uniforms previously, including the red numerals/lettering, but the details (like the sleeves) have been updated. And I loved the helmet as soon as it was introduced last year.