Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Cardinals To Debut New Black Uniforms Against Bengals

Third and final combination put into use

Oct 05, 2023 at 09:01 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals are back in black. (And yes, I went for the low-hanging fruit there.)

For the Crucial Catch home game against the Bengals on Sunday, the Cardinals will break out their updated alternate black uniforms, which were unveiled in the offseason along with the new reds and the new whites.

Generally, the Cardinals are going to wear the all-reds at home and the all-whites on the road. This weekend is an exception to either, with the blacks on deck. The Cardinals are also scheduled to wear the blacks one more time this season when they host the Rams on Nov. 26.

The Cardinals have had black uniforms previously, including the red numerals/lettering, but the details (like the sleeves) have been updated. And I loved the helmet as soon as it was introduced last year.

"I think of the black Air Force energy, I'm not gonna lie," defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter said. "I don't know if y'all know what that is, but they say when you have the black Air Forces on, it makes you a menace. That's that we are trying to be this week. We like the threads. They say 'look good, feel good, play good.'"

Black Uni collage
Photos by Caitlyn Epes

Related Content

news

It Only Makes Sense The Passtronaut Wants To Go To Space

QB Joshua Dobbs, an aerospace engineer, has it on the bucket list
news

The Snap Count Story - Week 4

Wilkinson, Colon continue to share time at left guard
news

Michael Wilson's Big Day In The Bay, And 49ers Aftermath

news

Good INTentions When Dobbs Throws, And Friday Before The 49ers

news

Cardinals Figure To Have Moore Rondale In Backfield

Wide receiver getting some snaps at running back in diverse offense
news

The Numbers That Show The Cardinals' Progress

Gannon has fielded a top-10 team when it comes to top metric
news

The Snap Count Story - Week 3

Hollywood Brown at 95 percent as Cardinals keep him on field
news

Kyzir White Doesn't Let Cardinals Down, And Cowboys Aftermath

news

That Conner Intensity, And Friday Before The Cowboys

news

Practice Well On Scout Team, Wear A Tillman Jersey

Clayton Tune sporting the first-year look this week 
news

Joshua Dobbs, Running And Trucking To The End Zone

Quarterback showed he can get physical if the situation calls for it
Advertising