New Uniforms For The Arizona Cardinals

The process, Bidwill said, started a few years ago.

"We had been looking at this, our fans had been talking about it, our players had talked about it, and it was something I had wanted to do," he said. "It was important to me that we honor the history of the team and some of the tradition, but also evolve this uniform into something that will be embraced by our fans, by our players, by everyone."

On the home red jersey, "ARIZONA" is emblazoned across the front for the first time, above the number. Perforated twill numbers are outlined in silver. "Protect The Nest" is embroidered inside the collar. On the away white uniform, silver and red stripes appear on the shoulder of the jersey and the pants, with the numbers outlined in black and "Bird Gang" stitched inside the collar. The white helmet for both outfits features a silver facemask, a larger birdhead logo enhanced in 3D, and silver flakes to give it a sparkle, much like the black alternate helmet previously received with red flakes.

On the black alternate uniform, there is silver and red striping on the shoulder and pants, with silver outlining the twill numbers and "Bird Gang" inside the collar. The black alternate helmet, introduced last season, also gets the larger logo.

"The three main things we focused on were, how do we tell the traditional story and amplify some elements from the past, how do we bring it through the lens of modern-classic so it feels fresh, unique, and different for the franchise, and also how are we inclusive of all the fans in Arizona and the players as well, to get people really excited for what is coming with this uniform?" said Kristi Lauzonis, Nike's design director of licenses and team, who worked on the re-design.

Nike had representatives go to State Farm Stadium and the Dignity Health Training Center, walk around and take photos and use that information as an anchor for the idea process. The details go all as deep as the perforated numbers representing the corrugated metal seen around the stadium, or the one-color logo echoing the palate of the brand, or the silver much like the exterior of the stadium.

"We test out all the possible iterations," Lauzonis said of the Nike Vapor F.U.S.E. (Field Utility Special Edition) outfits.

All that came later, long after the process originally began in 2019. COVID first interrupted and then impacted the timeline going forward. Usually, much of the design work would be in person, looking through swatches of fabric and making decisions face-to-face.

Instead, Zoom calls were the norm, slowing down the back-and-forth. Supply chain issues also reared up. The hope had been to have new uniforms for 2022, Bidwill said, but that didn't materialize.