New Uniforms For The Arizona Cardinals

JERSEY AVAILABILITY: The new Cardinals jerseys are available online for purchase starting at 9 p.m. at azcardinals.com/shop.They will be available at the State Farm Stadium team shop starting at 10 a.m. Friday.
James Conner emerged from the makeshift dressing room in the corner of the Cardinals' practice bubble, a wide smile on his face as he walked around in the team's new all-white road uniform.
The running back, along with a handful of teammates, was taking part in a secretive photo and video shoot for the team's new look. He was also absorbing what it meant to wear it.
"It goes back to the old Deion (Sanders) quote, 'Look good, feel good; feel good, play good; play good they pay good,' " Conner said. "But man, I'll take it a step further. Even the first day of (workouts) it just has felt like a different energy in the whole building. This (coaching) staff, you can't teach hunger, and everyone just seems real hungry.
"And the jerseys on top of it? It's a fresh start all around."
The Cardinals officially unveiled their new uniforms on Thursday night in an event at The Van Buren in downtown Phoenix. It was a process years in the making, with COVID interference, to reach a point for which many fans had lobbied for so long.
All red for the home look. All white for the road. All black for the alternate. Details everywhere altered, including the helmets – although the main one remains white.
"When we were looking at all of the different options and considering the elements we wanted to have involved, one of the things is we wanted a really clean look," owner Michael Bidwill said.
Portraits and details of the Arizona Cardinals new uniforms to be worn during the 2023 season
The Cardinals last had a uniform overhaul in 2005. At that unveiling, among the models were a just-signed free agent quarterback named Kurt Warner, and Larry Fitzgerald, Darnell Dockett and Karlos Dansby, all of whom had just finished their rookie season.
After current quarterback Kyler Murray had finished his rookie season, he mentioned over his Twitch feed in March of 2020 he too wouldn't mind a new uniform.
Eighteen years to the day the Cardinals unveiled their last new look, they did it again Thursday night.
"I think I said it after my rookie year?" Murray said. "So yeah, for it to finally come to fruition, and (the uniforms) are crazy. I think they are crazy. Hopefully the fans like them. Real original, real basic, hard to mess them up.
"If you can't look good in these, you can't look good, that's all I'm saying."