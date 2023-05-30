Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals To Have Joint Practices With Vikings In Minnesota

Teams will work out together prior to preseason game

May 30, 2023 at 11:35 AM
Darren Urban

The Cardinals will practice against the Vikings in Minnesota prior to the teams' preseason game in late August.
The Cardinals are going on the road for more joint practices, this time to Minnesota ahead of the final preseason game.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said on Tuesday the Cards would be working against his team for a couple of days prior to the teams meeting at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 26. The Vikings are also hosting the Titans for joint practices the week before.

"I know both coach (Mike) Vrabel and coach Jonathan Gannon, both those guys I have personal relationships with, I know what kind of leaders they are and the teams they will be bringing here, making sure we get some great work," O'Connell said. "Being able to have (joint work) is a critical part of our training camp formula to be at our best."

Gannon next speaks to the media on Thursday following an OTA.

With Beyonce holding a concert at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 24 – a Thursday – the Cardinals weren't going to be able to hold practice there that week.

Last season, the Cardinals stayed in Nashville for the week before a road preseason game in Tennessee, although Kliff Kingsbury's team only held one workout against the Titans.

The Cardinals in the past have had joint work in San Diego against the Chargers in 2016, in Missouri with the Chiefs in 2012, and in Tennessee against the Titans in 2010.

It is also a chance for Gannon to work against his old team in his new role. Gannon was the assistant defensive backs coach for the Vikings from 2014-2017. Coordinators Drew Petzing and Nick Rallis also spent time on the Vikings' coaching staff in their careers.

