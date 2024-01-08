Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals To Select Fourth In First Round Of Draft

Texans pick, currently No. 21, won't be finalized until playoff run ends

Jan 07, 2024 at 06:32 PM
The Cardinals will be picking fourth in April's NFL Draft, after both the Patriots and Commanders -- the two teams they might've moved ahead of -- also lost their finales on Sunday.

The Bears, who hold the Panthers' pick, will select first. That will be followed by Washington at No. 2 and New England and No. 3. Both teams finished with the same 4-13 record as the Cardinals, but the Cardinals lost the tiebreaker.

The tiebreaker for draft picks is opposing strength of schedule, and the harder your schedule is, the more it hurts your draft slot (the reasoning being a team with an equal record that got there against a weaker schedule is, in theory, a weaker team and needs the higher pick.)

The Texans' pick that the Cardinals own currently sits at No. 21 after Houston beat the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night and clinched a playoff spot. It will move higher if the Texans win a playoff game or two. The Texans won the AFC South with Jacksonville's loss on Sunday, and will host the Cleveland Browns in a Wild Card playoff game next weekend.

The Rams' win on Sunday actually moved the Texans' spot one slot higher -- it was No. 22 after Saturday's games.

