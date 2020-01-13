Cardinals' Top Plays Of 2019: Special Teams

It was an adventurous season for the Cardinals' special teams unit. There was some bad – a blocked punt for a touchdown against the Giants, a punt-return score by the Steelers – but also plenty of good. Here are the top five special teams plays of 2019:

5. Darrell Daniels Flattens Jordan Berry

The situation: The Steelers had a fourth-and-6 on their 40 with 8:13 left in the fourth quarter, leading 20-10.

The play: Pittsburgh called a fake punt before checking out of it. Everyone heard the change except punter Jordan Berry, who began sprinting forward in hopes of converting the first down. The Cardinals only had a few players rushing, but luckily tight end Darrell Daniels was one of them, as he crushed Berry and forced a fumble that linebacker Dennis Gardeck recovered.