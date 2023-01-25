Cardinals' Top Plays Of 2022: Defense

At times, the Cardinals' defense played very well, especially at the start of the season. That side of the ball kept the team in games and early on had a hand in winning a couple of games. But at no time -- as sideways as the season went -- did the defense stop playing, which was a real credit to its leaders, in particular safety Budda Baker and defensive lineman J.J. Watt.

Here's a look at the top five defensive plays of the 2022 season, as voted on by the azcardinals.com staff.

5. Playing his final game, J.J. Watt take a bow after sacking the quarterback in San Francisco

The situation: The 49ers had a 2nd-and-9 at their own 39-yard line, leading 7-6, at the 8:29 mark of the first quarter.

The play: Lined up in a three-point stance over right guard Spencer Burford, Watt rushed inside between Burford and center Jake Brendel. Watt faced very little resistance from Burford and arrived in the backfield where Purdy had taken the shotgun snap. Initially, Watt got just his left hand on Purdy. He then swung his right arm over to get a second hand on Purdy and took him down to the ground. Watt immediately got to his feet, took a few steps and bowed to the crowd.