Cardinals' Top Plays Of 2022: Special Teams

Often overlooked, special teams plays an important role to a team's success and/or failure. The swings in momentum during a game are often tied to how well that phase is executed -- in addition to sometimes providing the most exciting plays in a game.

Here's a look at the top five special teams plays of the 2022 season, as voted on by the azcardinals.com staff.

5. Matt Prater boots game-tying 56-yard field goal against the Buccaneers

The situation: The Cardinals had a 4th-and-7 at the Tampa Bay 38-yard line, trailing 3-0, with 37 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The play: The snap from Aaron Brewer was a bit high. Andy Lee pulled the football down and teed it up perfectly for Matt Prater, who had begun his run-up from the Cardinals logo at midfield. Prater's right foot connected with the football, sending the football into the air and through the uprights with little doubt as to the result.