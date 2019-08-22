Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Trade For Eagles DL Bruce Hector, Swapping S Rudy Ford

Depth helped after recent release of three linemen

Aug 22, 2019 at 10:49 AM
Darren Urban

The Cardinals got some defensive line depth Thursday, agreeing to a trade with the Eagles to land Bruce Hector.

In exchange, the Cards traded safety Rudy Ford. The deal hinges on both players passing physicals.

Hector, 6-foot-2 and 296 pounds, came into the league undrafted in 2018. He played eight games as a rookie last season for the Eagles, notching a half-sack. He joins a unit that subtracted Darius Philon, Robert Nkemdiche and Vincent Valentine (all released) during training camp. The Cards currently have Corey Peters, Zach Allen and Rodney Gunter starting on the line, with potential reserves including Terrell McClain, Miles Brown, Michael Dogbe, Sterling Bailey and Pasoni Tasini. Hector joins that mix in fighting for a spot.

"We like what we see on tape, and (GM) Steve (Keim) feels really good about it, talking to (Eagles) coaches and how he's continued to get better," coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "He comes in and provides depth right away."

The Cardinals have some inside knowledge of Hector, with defensive assistant Chris Wilson serving as the Eagles' defensive line coach last season.

Ford, with excellent speed, had made inroads on special teams. But at safety, he was likely an odd man out, with starters D.J. Swearinger and Budda Baker along with Josh Shaw and rookies Deionte Thompson and Jalen Thompson all ahead of him.

The deal comes less than 24 hours after the Cardinals agreed to a contract with veteran wide receiver Michael Crabtree.

