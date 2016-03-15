Cardinals Trade For Pass Rusher Chandler Jones





The Cardinals now have six draft choices: a pick each in rounds one, three, four and six, along with two in the fifth.

Guard is now a position the Cardinals need to address. They still have Earl Watford on the roster and he will be an option, and the Cards could still bring back Ted Larsen, who remains a free agent. The team also likes Antoine McClain, who spent last season on the practice squad.

Cooper arrived as the seventh overall pick in 2013 as Keim's first draft choice as GM, and played in training camp and the preseason like he was going to live up to his billing. But Cooper broke his leg late in the preseason, and never was able to return to the play he had shown before the injury.

He emerged as a starter coming out of training camp 2015, but got hurt midseason, allowing the coaches to move Larsen into the lineup. Even once Cooper returned to health, he could not regain his job. There was discussion about Cooper even trying to play center – another position the Cardinals still are looking to address.