Cardinals Training Camp Tickets Available Monday

Season ticket members get first chance; others can request starting Wednesday

Jul 14, 2023 at 03:08 PM
Hollywood Brown signs autographs after a training camp practice last year.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Hollywood Brown signs autographs after a training camp practice last year.

Cardinals fans will be able to reserve tickets for 2023 Training Camp Powered by Cox at State Farm Stadium.

While both parking and admission are free, digital tickets will be required for entry into each practice and once reserved, will be accessible via the Cardinals mobile app.

TICKET AVAILABILITY: Starting Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m. (AZ time), Cardinals Season Ticket Members will have the first opportunity to reserve training camp tickets utilizing the account manager function at www.azcardinals.com/am. All others may reserve tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19 by visiting www.azcardinals.com/camptix. Individuals may secure up to four free tickets for practices while supplies last.

PRACTICE INFO: The team's first open practice session will take place on July 27. The Cardinals will also again take part in the NFL's "Back Together Weekend" initiative on Saturday, July 29 and host the team's annual "Red & White Practice" on Saturday, August 5. For a full open practice schedule, go here.

