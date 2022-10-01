Cardinals Try To Get Past Hurdle That Has Been Panthers

Last year, the Panthers toppled the Cardinals, 34-10, with both quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins sidelined with injuries. Hopkins will miss Sunday's game with his suspension, but Murray is in place, trying to jump-start an offense that has struggled mightily in three games.

"I genuinely don't know what it is exactly as to why it's been that way since I've been here," Humphries said of the Panthers issues. "But we want to snap that because it's been going on for a while."

Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey has recently contributed to the victories against the Cardinals. McCaffrey has 37 carries for 248 yards and a touchdown in two games against the NFC West team while adding 13 catches for 101 receiving yards. McCaffrey missed practice this week with a thigh injury, but Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is planning for him to play.

"He is a special player," Joseph said. "He's capable of making big players in the run and pass game. That makes him dangerous."

Safety Budda Baker was among the Cardinals to sit out the Week 10 matchup last year but is aware of the streak.