Cardinals Try To Stay Strong With Back Half Of Roster

Safety K'Von Wallace is a prime example of making the most when your number is called. Wallace was claimed by the Cardinals on Aug. 30, less than two weeks before the season opener. Currently, Wallace is tied for second on the team with 23 tackles, four behind linebacker Kyzir White.

While he did start a handful of games with the Eagles, Wallace said he's been patiently waiting for an opportunity to play starting snaps.

"I've always had a chip on my shoulder that has now turned into a boulder," Wallace said. "I have a lot of people counting on me, and I'm going to go out there and perform. Whether it's JT (Jalen Thompson), Budda, Andre (Chachere), Joey (Blount), whoever is back with me there, we're going to rock and we're going to play hard and give it all that we got."

There are plenty of other members on the roster that have taken advantage of the next man up mentality. Linebacker Josh Woods, despite being sidelined for three weeks, earned a starting role after having spent years trying to earn that job. Undrafted rookie Emari Demercado is expected to get a lot more snaps after Conner landed on the injured reserve list.

"That's the type of mentality I feel like every players should have," Wallace said. "If you're a backup, you never know when your number is going to be called and you always have to be ready."

On Sunday against the Bengals, Strong had his best game this season, finishing with five tackles and a sack, his first since 2020. The sack was more like Joe Burrow running into a brick wall.

Thinking back to the big hit a few days later, Strong still had a gigantic smile on his face.

"I've been praying on one all year, like I've really been waiting to get to one and I finally got it," Strong said. "Hopefully I can get blessed with another one soon."

Ledbetter has sat out the previous two games with a finger injury, and it's still to be determined if he'll play against the Rams this weekend. At this rate, with all of the different schemes that defensive Nick Rallis has drawn up, it's likely that Strong, and others, will continue to jump into the spotlight they didn't have before.

"I think everybody's loving it and I'm sure nobody has no complaints about extra plays or extra snaps," Strong said. "It's football. You love the game, and you'd love to be out there as much as you can."