Cardinals Trying To Steady Quarterback Depth Chart

McSorley completed 47 percent of his passes for 95 yards and two interceptions on Sunday. But if McSorley starts on Christmas, Kingsbury believes he will play better and can if he avoids negative plays.

"The few times he's got in, it's been without any reps (in practice)," Kingsbury said. "If he can get some reps throughout the week if he ends up starting, I think it will help.

"He just has to stay away from the turnovers and first- and second-down sacks. If we can stay on the schedule against this Tampa Bay front, that will help our chances."

The Cardinals have had injuries at several other positions, including wide receiver and offensive line, all season. That's how they entered Sunday as the team with the second-most players used, behind just the Tennessee Titans.

Having a revolving door at quarterback does not help.

"It's difficult, I guess, but that's the game," running back James Conner said. "There have been moving pieces everywhere on our team. QB, receivers, even running back for a time, when I was hurt. You can say it's difficult but that's the easy way out. That's the game of football. You have to step up."

INJURY UPDATE

Kingsbury said offensive linemen Kelvin Beachum (knee/ankle) and Max Garcia (shoulder) are day-to-day. Defensive lineman Zach Allen won't return this week after undergoing hand surgery.

Cornerbacks Marco Wilson (neck), Antonio Hamilton (back), and Byron Murphy Jr. (back) are also day-to-day.