Cardinals 'Unicorn' Isaiah Simmons Wasn't Always So Valued

Simmons was a standout track athlete in high school – not a surprise considering his otherworldly combine exploits – and even did long jump for a stretch at Clemson. However, his body kept gaining mass, which ended his track career.

"I could have sworn as a kid I was going to the Olympics," Simmons said.

While the increase in size torpedoed one dream, it fast-tracked another. Simmons is now a freakish specimen at 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds with a 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds.

"I was always curious," Simmons said. "I would play around with my body weight, just to see how I could run at what weight. And up to the weight I'm at now, nothing's changed. I do believe if I was lighter I would obviously be faster, but my speed from when I was a freshman at Clemson to now, to this day, my speed hasn't changed, and I've done nothing but get bigger. I'm fairly surprised, more happy, because I've seen a lot of guys get bigger and get a lot slower."

While Simmons doesn't need to get any bigger for the NFL, Venables still sees untapped growth in his game. Clemson did a great job molding him, and now the Cardinals will have their turn at the pottery wheel.

"He's incredibly gifted, but his best football is still ahead of him," Venables said.

Wherever Simmons ended up in college, he likely would have succeeded, but maybe not to this extent. A less-creative defensive coordinator may have pigeonholed him into one position, whereas Venables unleashed him in a variety of ways.

Simmons never ended up with the mountain of scholarship offers he desired, but his landing spot couldn't have worked out any better.