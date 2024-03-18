Cardinals Unveil NFL's Newest Luxury Seating Experience Including Private Casitas In End Zone

"Let me be very clear: this project is the result of specific vision and direction from Michael Bidwill," Cardinals Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Walls said. "Organization-wide, he has challenged all of us to re-imagine the way we conduct business both on the field and off. To be bold and aggressive and to think in different ways to get better, to modernize, grow our business and to be stronger as an organization.

"Every single person in our organization understands that and this project grew from that vision and that direction."

The Cardinals had the NFL's most affordable gameday for fans last season, according to "Team Marketing Report" in its annual Fan Cost Index. The team plans on maintaining its affordability while also adding these unique high-end experiences.

The efforts are part of a larger campaign to continually update a stadium that has been open since 2006.

"It's easy to fall behind quickly," Walls said. "But Michael has been insistent on constantly re-investing in improvements and enhancements and upgrades to modernize not just the building but the surrounding areas that our such an important part of the gameday experience for our fans.