Cardinals Unveil NFL's Newest Luxury Seating Experience Including Private Casitas In End Zone

Field Suites, new clubs are also part of upgrade

Mar 18, 2024 at 10:22 AM
An artist's rendering of the custom-designed Casitas that will be in the south end zone starting in the 2024 season.
Arizona Cardinals
State Farm Stadium is going to have a new look this season, and with it significant new options to watch the Cardinals.

Six different types of creative luxury seat offerings – all located at field level just steps from the sideline – were announced on Monday, in addition to two field-level clubs that will elevate the game day experience. All will be in place for the 2024 season.

It starts with the Casitas, which are being called in a team release "the NFL equivalent of beachfront property." The two-story, custom-designed structures located just behind the south end zone can accommodate 20 guests who can watch the game from the Casita's "front porch," rooftop deck or furnished interior. Field Boxes, for 4-to-6 people, will be on the east and west sidelines on the south side. On the north end of the stadium, there are Field Suites for up to 12 guests, Tunnel Suites for up to 12 guests, and Sideline and End Zone Field Seats.

These areas also will come with access to either the Casita Garden Club or the Morgan Athletic Club, a pair of new high-end private areas with all-inclusive food and drink offerings.

All of the products and amenities, including preferred parking and private stadium entry, are explained in detail here.

"Let me be very clear: this project is the result of specific vision and direction from Michael Bidwill," Cardinals Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Walls said. "Organization-wide, he has challenged all of us to re-imagine the way we conduct business both on the field and off. To be bold and aggressive and to think in different ways to get better, to modernize, grow our business and to be stronger as an organization.

"Every single person in our organization understands that and this project grew from that vision and that direction."

The Cardinals had the NFL's most affordable gameday for fans last season, according to "Team Marketing Report" in its annual Fan Cost Index. The team plans on maintaining its affordability while also adding these unique high-end experiences.

The efforts are part of a larger campaign to continually update a stadium that has been open since 2006.

"It's easy to fall behind quickly," Walls said. "But Michael has been insistent on constantly re-investing in improvements and enhancements and upgrades to modernize not just the building but the surrounding areas that our such an important part of the gameday experience for our fans.

"Since 2020 alone, we've completely re-done and upgraded our lofts and club areas. On one side of the Great Lawn, we opened the BetMGM Sportsbook – the first at an NFL stadium - and Heritage Pavilion on the other side. These are important projects to keep the fan experience at State Farm Stadium at the top of the league and Michael deserves a ton of credit for that."

