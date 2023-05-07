Cardinals, USA Football Award Spring Grants To Arizona Youth Leagues

The Cardinals and USA Football, the sport's governing body and a youth football development partner of the NFL, recently awarded USA Football spring grants to support and develop youth programs throughout Arizona.

Complementing the Cardinals' continued support of grassroots football across Arizona, USA Football's grant program awards new equipment and resources to local youth football programs based on merit and need. Made possible by support from the NFL Foundation, USA Football's grant program helps children in our area stay active and enjoy the fun, fitness and friendship of America's favorite sport.

Arizona youth football programs receiving a 2023 USA Football spring grant:

Parker Panthers Youth Football, Parker

West Valley Spartans, Waddell

Xplosion Youth Sports, Goodyear

Santa Cruz Cardinals (TYFSF), Rio Rico

Flagstaff Eagles Youth Football (NAYFL), Flagstaff

Chino Valley Youth Football Association (NAYFL), Chino Valley

Prescott Valley Hitmen, Dewey

Camp Verde Youth Football (NAYFL), Rimrock

"The Cardinals consistently deliver exceptional support to youth football families and programs across Arizona," USA Football CEO Scott Hallenbeck said. "We are proud to stand with the Cardinals and the NFL Foundation in a shared commitment to providing children with the best experiences through football. Their love for the game and the dedication of the many parents and community members who volunteer to coach and guide young athletes inspire our work and mission."

Nationwide, USA Football's spring grant recipients represent 49 states as more than 1,300 youth sports organizations were awarded approximately $750,000 in new football equipment for their children. Throughout the 2023 calendar year, USA Football will award up to $2 million in grants to deserving youth football leagues and multi-sport youth programs.