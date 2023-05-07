Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals, USA Football Award Spring Grants To Arizona Youth Leagues

May 07, 2023 at 02:28 PM
The Cardinals and USA Football have collaborated to hand out eight spring grants around the state for youth football.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals and USA Football, the sport's governing body and a youth football development partner of the NFL, recently awarded USA Football spring grants to support and develop youth programs throughout Arizona.

Complementing the Cardinals' continued support of grassroots football across Arizona, USA Football's grant program awards new equipment and resources to local youth football programs based on merit and need. Made possible by support from the NFL Foundation, USA Football's grant program helps children in our area stay active and enjoy the fun, fitness and friendship of America's favorite sport.

Arizona youth football programs receiving a 2023 USA Football spring grant:

  • Parker Panthers Youth Football, Parker
  • West Valley Spartans, Waddell
  • Xplosion Youth Sports, Goodyear
  • Santa Cruz Cardinals (TYFSF), Rio Rico
  • Flagstaff Eagles Youth Football (NAYFL), Flagstaff
  • Chino Valley Youth Football Association (NAYFL), Chino Valley
  • Prescott Valley Hitmen, Dewey
  • Camp Verde Youth Football (NAYFL), Rimrock

"The Cardinals consistently deliver exceptional support to youth football families and programs across Arizona," USA Football CEO Scott Hallenbeck said. "We are proud to stand with the Cardinals and the NFL Foundation in a shared commitment to providing children with the best experiences through football. Their love for the game and the dedication of the many parents and community members who volunteer to coach and guide young athletes inspire our work and mission."

Nationwide, USA Football's spring grant recipients represent 49 states as more than 1,300 youth sports organizations were awarded approximately $750,000 in new football equipment for their children. Throughout the 2023 calendar year, USA Football will award up to $2 million in grants to deserving youth football leagues and multi-sport youth programs.

Since 2006, in partnership with the Cardinals, USA Football has awarded more than $17 million in grants to youth and school-based football programs, which has directly benefitted youth and high school players across 9,500 programs in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

