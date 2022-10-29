Cardinals, Vikings Riding No. 1 Wide Receivers

DeAndre Hopkins wants to put on a show every week. But whenever the veteran prepares to face a team with an elite receiver, his desire to show out rises to another level.

Hopkins hasn't faced another premier WR1 in some time, but that will change Sunday when the Cardinals (3-4) travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings (5-1). They have Justin Jefferson, a young star at the position.

"I'm a No.1 receiver, so we have a silent competition," Hopkins said. "We always want to outdo each other, but we want each other to do well.

"He's one of my favorite receivers to watch in the NFL," Hopkins added. "He's a baller. I think he can even be better than me."

After missing six games due to suspension, Hopkins had 10 receptions for 103 yards on 14 targets in his 2022 debut against the Saints. As expected, Hopkins' presence on the field elevated and opened the Cardinals' pass offense.