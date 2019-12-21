Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals vs. Seahawks: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

All the ways to follow along with the Week 16 matchup

Dec 21, 2019 at 10:31 AM
HTWSeahawks

TUNE-IN INFORMATION FOR CARDINALS-SEAHAWKS

Where to Watch, Listen & Follow

Sunday, December 22 at 2:25 p.m. at CenturyLink Field

TELEVISION BROADCAST

FOX

Chris Myers (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline)

DIGITAL BROADCAST

Watch the Cardinals on Yahoo Sports or azcardinals.com free on your phone or tablet.*

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local and primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST

98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station

Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Game day programming begins at 9:30 a.m. with "Cardinals Early Bird," a half-hour look at the week of preparation. Two more shows—"The Arizona Cardinals NFL Kickoff Show" and "The Arizona Cardinals Pregame Huddle" both of which spotlight the upcoming matchup and the latest game day news from around the NFL—lead into kickoff.

"Cardinal Talk," a postgame fan-interactive program, can be heard immediately following every game.

SPANISH RADIO BROADCAST

TUDN 105.1 KHOV FM

Gabriel Trujillo (play-by-play) and Rolando Cantu (analyst)

A complete list of Cardinals' radio affiliates can be found here: www.azcardinals.com/broadcast*

NFL GAME PASS

Out of Market? No problem. When the game ends, the Game Pass action doesn't. You can re-watch the game and access other cool features like Coaches Film, which shows all 22 players in one shot, as well as the NFL Films archive. Subscribe here.

CARDINALS ON THE INTERNET

For the latest news and updates, follow the Arizona Cardinals on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat (/SnapAZCardinals) and Instagram.

On game days, Lisa Matthews and Darren Urban host a pregame show on Facebook Live that airs roughly 45 minutes prior to kickoff.

The team's official website (AZCardinals.com) provides feature stories, audio/video content and the latest news on Urban's “Word from the Birds” blog and Kyle Odegard's "Deep Dive" blog.

Follow the official game blog during the game with live play-by-play updates and video highlights at azcardinals.com/gamecentral.

CARDINALS TWITTER ACCOUNTS

The official team accounts include:

Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals)

Cardinals Gameday (@CardsGameday)

Darren Urban, team writer (@CardsChatter)

Kyle Odegard, team writer (@Kyle_Odegard)

Cardinals Cheerleaders (@AZCardsCheer)

Arizona Cardinals Spanish (@AZCardenales)

ADDITIONAL CARDINALS PROGRAMMING

"Cardinals Cover 2" Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 3 p.m. on AZCardinals.com

"The Cardinals Red Sea Report" Tuesday, 11 a.m. on ESPN 620 AM

"The Big Red Rage" Thursday, 6 p.m. on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station

"Cardinals Game Plan with Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury" Friday, 6:30 p.m. on NBC 12 News

"Cardinals: Season In Focus" Saturday, 6:30 p.m. on NBC 12 News

"Cardinals Locker Room" Sunday, following Sunday Night Football on NBC 12 News

"Cards OT" postgame (home games only) on Fox Sports Arizona

Related Content

news

Dennis Gardeck Helps Cardinals Pass Rush Off To Good Start

Russell Wilson harassed  by Nick Rallis' new defense
news

Cardinals Happy With Preseason Tune-Up Win Against Broncos

Rookie quarterback plays bulk of game in 18-17 win
news

How To Watch: Broncos At Cardinals, Preseason Week 1

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Denver Broncos at the Arizona Cardinals on August 11, 2023.
news

Kaden Davis, Davion Davis Hope USFL Boost Gets Them NFL Job

Wide receivers ready to work in Cardinals' preseason opener
news

Marlon Mack Placed On Injured Reserve With Achilles Injury

As running back's season ends, Cardinals sign RB Stevie Scott
news

Zach Pascal's Talents Add Up To More Than Zero

Veteran wide receiver providing size, leadership to offense
news

Elijah Wilkinson, Dennis Daley Battle For Starting Guard Spot

Notes: McCoy will play Friday against Broncos
news

Paris Johnson Jr. Works To Live Up To First-Round Status

Rookie right tackle has impressed with early returns
news

Jonathan Gannon Loves The Idea Of Cardinals Huddling

Notes: Depth chart still fluid; Mack hurting as running backs in flux
news

You've Got Mail: Preseason Week Versus The Broncos

Topics include Ojulari's return, Maxx Williams, and Colt vs. Tune
news

Isaiah Simmons Finds Safety At His New Position

Former first-round pick told new staff he didn't want to be at linebacker
news

Cardinals Activate BJ Ojulari From PUP List

Linebacker will practice for first time since early in offseason
Advertising