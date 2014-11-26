Cardinals Wade Into NFC South Mess

back.

"It's definitely a different year, but it is what it is," Ryan said on a conference call with Arizona media. "We can't change anything that's happened up until this point. We can only control what we're going to do moving forward. From that perspective, we're right in the mix."

The Falcons have yet to win a game outside the division this season, although their past two losses – to the Lions and Browns – have come by a combined three points.

If they do scratch out the division title, the Falcons could become only the second sub-.500 team to make the playoffs, following the 7-9 Seahawks in 2010. Seattle actually won its first playoff game that year, defeating the defending Super Bowl champion Saints in the wild card round.

A division winner gets a home game against a wild card team regardless of record, something which has hurt Falcons coach Mike Smith in the past and now could help him. If Smith has a strong opinion on the format, he kept it to himself on Wednesday.

"I don't think it really matters what I think about that," Smith said. "I think it's a matter of that's how it's set up. I think occasionally it's happened since I've been a head coach. There have been some teams who have had worse records than wild card teams. I know that we had to go on the road one time when we had a better record, but that's the way it is. You play by the rules."

That road trip involved Arizona. When the 9-7 Cardinals made the postseason in 2008, they hosted an 11-5 Falcons team in the opening round by virtue of their division title. The Cards won that game and went on to the Super Bowl.

Is this week a chance for payback as the roles have reversed?

"I didn't say that, guys," Smith said with a laugh. "You guys said that."

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians is fine with the current rules rewarding division winners with a home game, even though his team could conceivably play a first-round road game against the NFC South champion if the Cardinals get overtaken for the NFC West title.

"If you win your division, that's the way the rules are," Arians said. "Until they change it, winning your division, you still hang a banner. They put the year up there, 'Division Champs.' They don't put the record usually. Nobody gives a (expletive)."

