Cardinals Want To Learn From Loss

goal. That's where the inefficiencies of the pass game reared up, whether it was some Stanton misfires, broken protection or dropped passes. Arians even took blame, saying he should have had better designs in place to get wide receiver Michael Floyd the ball easier, especially with Larry Fitzgerald sitting out with a knee injury. Stanton only had 149 yards passing, and the 204 yards of total offense was the lowest total of the Arians era.

"There is some stuff that falls on my shoulders and we need to correct it," Stanton said. "We just have to swallow this one. It's difficult but we knew it was going to be difficult. This was no surprise to us. We just didn't play as well as we would have liked."

The defense held up most of the game against Seattle, although quarterback Russell Wilson got loose too many times for Arians' comfort.

But that is where Arians' confidence in his team and the confidence within the locker room shows up. No touchdowns the last seven quarters? Not a problem. The work ethic to correct errors? He sees it there.

Monday was the first "Victory Monday" the Cardinals' veterans didn't have in a while, but even though Arians had been giving them days off he said they had all still been showing up to work out and then to watch video on their own.

Nothing changed this time either, other than the Sunday result.

"The one thing about our guys, they know and they respond to accountability," Arians said.

They know they are still 9-2 as well. That's a position of strength with which to deal with their issues, regardless of a single result.

"(People) kind of go off how the Cardinals used to be, 'Oh, here we go, lost a game,' " Bethel said. "It's hard to win every game in the NFL. Some losses will come. The best thing to do is learn from it. We play them again."

NO CHANGE WITH FITZGERALD

It will be wait-and-see on wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald this week, Arians said. Fitzgerald sat out Sunday with a knee sprain, his first missed game since 2007. Arians said had there been practice Monday, Fitzgerald would not have been able to go. He'll be reevaluated daily. …

Linebacker Kenny Demens (hamstring) could miss a game or two, Arians said. …