Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals/Wells Fargo High School Player of the Week Program

Dec 31, 2004 at 05:00 PM

[

wells-fargo.jpg

](http://www.wellsfargo.com/)

Each week during the 2008 season, a different high school player will be honored as the Cardinals HS Player of the Week.

The sixth-year Arizona Cardinals Football Club "Player-of-the-Week" award presented by Wells Fargo is selected by a local sports panel consisting of Cardinals Director of Community Relations Luis Zendejas, Community Relations Coordinator Sheldon Meeks, Sports 620 AM anchor Paul Calvisi, NBC-12 sports reporter Bruce Cooper, 16-year Arizona high school football official Bob Ferreira, Cardinals radio analyst and Sports 620 AM talk show host Ron Wolfley, AIA Director of Media Marketing Brian Bolitho, former Arizona high school coach Emil Nasser and AM 1060 radio hos, former NFL player Dan Manucci and Wells Fargo representative Jeff Smith.

2008 Winners 
Week 1: RB De'Andre Currie, Mountain Pointe H.S.
Week 2: QB Justin Sieczkowski, Seton Catholic H.S.
Week 3: QB Kevin Pantastico, Desert Ridge H.S.
Week 4: RB Kaylin Ashley, Coronado H.S.
Week 5: RB Jeremiah Cornist, La Joya H.S.
Week 6: RB Mike Brown, Cactus H.S.
Week 7: RB Jamal Miles, Peoria H.S.
Week 8: QB Kevin Yost, Mountain Ridge H.S.
Week 9: RB Dwayne Garrett, Chaparral H.S.
Week 10: QB/S Jordan Morgan, Valley Christian H.S.

"Wells Fargo, Check out our Teen Checking Account"

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals, USA Football Award Spring Grants To Arizona Youth Leagues

news

Pat's Run Provides Ramadan Challenge for Ex-Cardinal Hamza Abdullah

Tillman has been person to look up to for former safety

news

Cardinals Highlight Mural From Super Bowl Artist La Morena

Lucinda Hinojos tries to bring hope to senior center

news

Cardinals, NFL Donate 'Big Check' To Refurbish Middle School Field

Presentation part of Character Playbook Speaker Series

news

The Women Of The Arizona Cardinals

Honoring those on National Girls and Women in Sports Day

news

Super Bowl Surprise For High School Player With Leukemia

Eastmark's Kevin Winegar gets tickets for game next month at State Farm Stadium

news

Finding Meaning In The Unthinkable

Hamlin injury and aftermath a reminder of the humans playing this game

news

Cardinals Reach Out To Needy Youth In 'Shop With A Jock'

Players take kids on Christmas shopping spree

news

The Stories Behind The Cardinals And My Cause My Cleats

Players explain why they have chosen their charity

news

Cardinals Man Of Year Zach Ertz Ready To Attack Rehab After Knee Injury

Walter Payton nominee happy to have young son to aid perspective

news

Zach Ertz Earns Cardinals Walter Payton Man Of Year Honor

Tight end has used foundation to battle food insecurities in Arizona

news

Dennis Gardeck Flies As Cardinals Visit Luke Air Force Base

Annual trip to see Air Force should be captured in Hard Knocks

Advertising