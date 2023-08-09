Zach Pascal's Talents Add Up To More Than Zero

﻿Zach Pascal﻿ is the first 0 in Cardinals history, but he wants to be have a much bigger impact than zero.

He definitely wants to have a bigger impact than 19 and 15 – the career-low targets and receptions he had last season in Philadelphia, where he excelled on special teams but just was not needed in a loaded wide receiver room.

"Me playing in Indy, having a little bit of success, and then last year …," Pascal trails off.

"I'm trying to get back to (Indy level)."

Pascal doesn't regret his season with the Eagles, which ended with a Super Bowl appearance. But with the Colts he had solid seasons (41 catches for 607 yards in 2019, 44 for 629 in 2020) and he comes to a team that could use his 6-foot-2, 215-pound frame at the position.

Rookie Michael Wilson is also 6-2 and has impressed in camp. But the other top receivers – Hollywood Brown, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch – are all sub-6-feet.

Size isn't the only thing Pascal brings, either.

"He's a pro," offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said. "He's played at a very high level for a long time, he brings experience, a lot of toughness to that room. As a young guy coming into the league … if you want to look at an example, some rooms have them, some rooms don't. That's been true no matter where I have been. For guys coming into the room for the first time, he's a great example. 'Hey this is what it should look like.'"

Since releasing DeAndre Hopkins, it could be argued the Cardinals don't have a true No. 1 receiver for the first time since Anquan Boldin arrived in 2003 (Brown, in a contract year, will try and prove otherwise.)

To that idea, Pascal smiles. "What'd they say? 'We look light, but we heavy though,'" he said, quoting the Rick Ross song "Stay Schemin'".

"It's all on us. We take pride with getting better every day. We ain't worrying about what everyone else is thinking, what everyone else is saying. We have to perform. It's building confidence every day."

Pascal wants to be a difference-maker on offense, but he also is a willing blocker and excels on special teams, more areas of value he brings. Coach Jonathan Gannon knows him well, having coached on both the Colts staff and Eagles staff when Pascal was with those franchises.

As for that jersey number, Pascal jumped on the ability to wear a single digit when that was introduced last year, but when he signed with the Cardinals, he had no chance at getting the No. 3 he wore with the Eagles. That already belonged to Pro Bowler Budda Baker.

When the league put in the rule in the offseason players could be No. 0, Pascal quickly called equipment manager Jeff Schwimmer.

"Yo, what's that zero talk about?" Pascal asked, before being told they could let him know in a day or two. Two days later, Pascal had his new single digit.