Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Is Your Refrigerator Running? That's Just Will Hernandez

Cardinals like what they see out of free agent right guard

Aug 20, 2022 at 12:10 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Guard Will Hernandez sets up for what became a touchdown run in last week's game against the Bengals.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Guard Will Hernandez sets up for what became a touchdown run in last week's game against the Bengals.

Will Hernandez knocked J.J. Watt to the ground, perhaps a tad after need be, since the play had passed both players by, and Watt took umbrage.

The veteran defensive end, a mammoth man at 6-foot-5 and 288 pounds, jumped up and took a run at Hernandez. It was like Watt hit a wall.

"We didn't go anywhere, right?" Hernandez said with a smile.

"(Will) is built like a refrigerator," right tackle Kelvin Beachum said.

Hernandez and Watt did the training-camp-tussle thing for a moment before it naturally faded away. But it underscored both the mentality and the power of the 6-2, 335-pound guard, who was signed as a free agent this offseason to fill the lone question mark on the offensive line.

Don't get it twisted, Hernandez didn't take any kind of victory lap around the battle with Watt. To the contrary, he had little to say about it, although he did quip that in their conversation during, "I love you might have been thrown in there, something like that."

"At the end of the day, we're all brothers out here," Hernandez said.

That's what Hernandez has already become – a brother on the offensive line. He got to know right tackle Kelvin Beachum a little bit in 2019; he met center Rodney Hudson at the Super Bowl in 2020. And he's know left guard Justin Pugh for years, after Hernandez was drafted by the Giants to replace Pugh once Pugh signed with the Cardinal as a free agent in 2018.

While the two didn't meet in person, Pugh recommended food spots and a barber. The connection was there when Hernandez signed.

"I love having Will here," Pugh said. "Will replaced me in New York and he was the scrapper there. It must be if you played left guard in New York you have to fight because I was. Now I don't have to fight. Will has taken over that role, man. He's the enforcer out there. Let my old ass take a couple plays off.

"It's been awesome. Great dude, great personality, great in the locker room. I couldn't say enough good things about Will."

It also doesn't hurt that Hernandez has a deep connection with offensive line coach Sean Kugler, who was the head coach at UTEP when Hernandez was coming out of high school and recruited Hernandez to play for the Miners.

Kugler "taught me the game of football," Hernandez said, and Kugler lauded the physical way Hernandez plays – finishing by running through a defender, especially while pulling on a play.

"He's got a lot of nasty to him," Kugler said.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries said he calls Hernandez "Fridge," without a hint of deference to William Perry.

"Man, (Will) is a brahma bull," Beachum said. "I've got bulls back in Texas. I've got one called Valentine, and he's put together. Will is a very, very put-together human being."

Which brings us back to where Hernandez fits, already adopted into the offensive line room, a natural addition to the group. (If veteran Justin Murray hadn't hurt his ankle he might've pushed Hernandez but now that Murray has been out, Hernandez likely has got a grip on the starting job.)

Battles with Watt aren't necessary to carve out a role, although potential battles with the defensive linemen on the schedule will be embraced.

Whatever Hernandez can do to help.

"The cool thing about these guys, they've been playing together," Hernandez said. "I'm the one who just came in – no vet days, by the way. I want to be in there as much as I can."

PHOTOS: Cardinals Training Camp - August 18

Images from 2022 Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
1 / 38

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Tae Daley (48) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
2 / 38

Arizona Cardinals safety Tae Daley (48) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
3 / 38

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
4 / 38

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams (24) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
5 / 38

Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams (24) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
6 / 38

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
7 / 38

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders (41) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) and Arizona Cardinals Associate Head Coach/Wide Receivers Coach Shawn Jefferson during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
8 / 38

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) and Arizona Cardinals Associate Head Coach/Wide Receivers Coach Shawn Jefferson during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
9 / 38

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
10 / 38

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
11 / 38

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
12 / 38

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jontre Kirklin (31) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
13 / 38

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jontre Kirklin (31) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
14 / 38

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams (24) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
15 / 38

Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams (24) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
16 / 38

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver JaVonta Payton (32) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
17 / 38

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver JaVonta Payton (32) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
18 / 38

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward (29) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
19 / 38

Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward (29) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Joshua Miles (66) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
20 / 38

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Joshua Miles (66) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back T.J. Pledger (21) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
21 / 38

Arizona Cardinals running back T.J. Pledger (21) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
22 / 38

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
23 / 38

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jontre Kirklin (31) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
24 / 38

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jontre Kirklin (31) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Lecitus Smith (54) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Sean Harlow (64) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
25 / 38

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Lecitus Smith (54) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Sean Harlow (64) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
26 / 38

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jontre Kirklin (31) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
27 / 38

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jontre Kirklin (31) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
28 / 38

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
29 / 38

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
30 / 38

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back T.J. Pledger (21) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
31 / 38

Arizona Cardinals running back T.J. Pledger (21) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
32 / 38

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
33 / 38

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ben Niemann (56) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Wooten (50) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
34 / 38

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ben Niemann (56) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Wooten (50) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) and Arizona Cardinals safety Deionte Thompson (22) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
35 / 38

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) and Arizona Cardinals safety Deionte Thompson (22) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
36 / 38

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jontre Kirklin (31) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
37 / 38

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jontre Kirklin (31) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
38 / 38

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 Arizona Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How To Watch: Cardinals vs. Ravens Preseason Week 2

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Baltimore Ravens at the Arizona Cardinals on August 21, 2022

news

Cardinals Wrap Up Training Camp At State Farm Stadium

Back end of quarterback depth chart continues to battle

news

Bill Bidwill To Enter Cardinals Ring Of Honor

Ceremony will be held Week 1 when Cardinals host Chiefs

news

'He's Trying To Maul People': Marquis Hayes Leaves A Mark

Notes: Kingsbury sticks with shotgun; Ertz baby born; tight end signed

news

Antonio Hamilton May Have Finally Conquered The Depth Chart

Cornerback battles to start after years on the fringe of rosters

news

Hollywood Brown Healthy And Happy As He Preps For First Cardinals Season

Sees former team Sunday; Said he wants to 'learn from' speeding arrest

news

The Future At Tackle Should Have Josh Jones

Notes: Kingsbury wants joint practices yearly; McBride to play Sunday

news

Coaching Could Be In Kyler Murray's Future

But the quarterback makes clear 'I want to play until I can't'

news

Jonathan Ward Trying To Lock Down Spot In Crowded RB Room

Notes: Hamilton doesn't see need for cornerback addition

news

You've Got Mail: Ravens Preseason Week

Topics include Dimukeje's potential impact, Eno's hype, and trading vets

news

Greg Dortch Carries Torch For Career In NFL

Wide receiver works to overcome size for role with Cardinals

Advertising