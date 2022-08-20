Is Your Refrigerator Running? That's Just Will Hernandez

"I love having Will here," Pugh said. "Will replaced me in New York and he was the scrapper there. It must be if you played left guard in New York you have to fight because I was. Now I don't have to fight. Will has taken over that role, man. He's the enforcer out there. Let my old ass take a couple plays off.

"It's been awesome. Great dude, great personality, great in the locker room. I couldn't say enough good things about Will."

It also doesn't hurt that Hernandez has a deep connection with offensive line coach Sean Kugler, who was the head coach at UTEP when Hernandez was coming out of high school and recruited Hernandez to play for the Miners.

Kugler "taught me the game of football," Hernandez said, and Kugler lauded the physical way Hernandez plays – finishing by running through a defender, especially while pulling on a play.

"He's got a lot of nasty to him," Kugler said.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries said he calls Hernandez "Fridge," without a hint of deference to William Perry.

"Man, (Will) is a brahma bull," Beachum said. "I've got bulls back in Texas. I've got one called Valentine, and he's put together. Will is a very, very put-together human being."

Which brings us back to where Hernandez fits, already adopted into the offensive line room, a natural addition to the group. (If veteran Justin Murray hadn't hurt his ankle he might've pushed Hernandez but now that Murray has been out, Hernandez likely has got a grip on the starting job.)

Battles with Watt aren't necessary to carve out a role, although potential battles with the defensive linemen on the schedule will be embraced.

Whatever Hernandez can do to help.