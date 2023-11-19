Cardinals Without Michael Wilson Against Texans

HOUSTON -- The Cardinals will be without rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson against the Texans on Sunday after aggravating his shoulder injury at practice on Friday.

New running back Michael Carter will also be inactive after just arriving to the team off waivers during the week.

But the offense will have left tackle D.J. Humphries back in the lineup after he missed last week's game with an ankle injury, and with both of the Cardinals' bigger receivers down (Zach Pascal is also out), the Cardinals will have four tight ends active and Blake Whiteheart playing in his first NFL game.