Cardinals Won't Rule Out Postseason Until They Must

Kyler Murray had his first taste of postseason action last season and is still trying to envision ways to return for a second experience.

"There's tons of scenarios that might have to take place," Murray admitted.

The Cardinals (4-8) will need to win their remaining five games on the schedule, but the quarterback emphasized the team has a one-week-at-a-time mindset, starting with the New England Patriots (6-6) on "Monday Night Football" at State Farm Stadium.

"The focus is on us, the team, and to win," Murray said. "We understand what's at stake with the rest of the season. We have to keep the main thing the main thing."

Like the Cardinals, the Patriots can't afford to lose the Week 14 matchup as the AFC East team continues to fight for a playoff spot. In the current AFC postseason picture, they are outside looking in behind the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, their division rivals.