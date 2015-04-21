Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Work In "Taj Mahal" Of Weight Rooms

This year's voluntary strength and conditioning program comes within new space

Apr 21, 2015 at 07:43 AM
The return of Cardinals players kept Buddy Morris busy on Monday afternoon, but he made time to slip upstairs to the office of team president Michael Bidwill.

Morris, the team's second-year strength and conditioning coach, wanted to personally thank Bidwill for the expanded weight room which has gotten its first usage the last two days. It is one of several renovations being done to the team's training facility in Tempe, which includes a new cafeteria, a revamped training area and a new locker room which is still under construction.

For Morris, the extra square footage of the weight room opens up many possibilities. He referred to it as the "Taj Mahal of weight rooms in the NFL."

"You ever see that movie 'Stepbrothers'?" Morris asked Tuesday. "Remember when they build the bunk beds? 'So much more room for activity.' That's what we got here.

"It really opens up and allows us accommodate a lot more guys, do a lot more things, more than we were capable of doing last year. It's really been a blessing because we can handle a greater volume of guys. We're getting more work done in a shorter amount of time."

While this Phase One portion of the offseason is voluntary, the weight room was humming with activity on Tuesday as youngsters and veterans alike began the process of getting in tip-top shape for the 2015 season. The players seemed impressed by the new digs.

"It's gorgeous," quarterback Drew Stanton said. "Getting a chance to get back in here and get back to work has been exciting in and of itself. But to be able to utilize this kind of facility, and have that kind of cafeteria – we're waiting on the locker room to get finished, we're excited about that – but the weight room and to really get to work, it's exciting."

There are still changes to be done – Morris wants the weight machines painted red because it signals aggression and there is ongoing construction in other areas – but the Cardinals hope the renovations become a competitive advantage in years to come.

"It's pretty cool," safety Tyrann Mathieu said. "Obviously it cost a lot of money, but I think we put in the work the last few years. I think we deserved it. It's great for us."

Workouts in the new weight room

Images of the Cardinals working out in the expanded weight room and on the practice field Tuesday

DE Frostee Rucker
1 / 25

DE Frostee Rucker

LB Sean Weatherspoon
2 / 25

LB Sean Weatherspoon

RB Kerwynn Williams
3 / 25

RB Kerwynn Williams

CB Justin Bethel (left) with S Tony Jefferson
4 / 25

CB Justin Bethel (left) with S Tony Jefferson

S Tyrann Mathieu
5 / 25

S Tyrann Mathieu

DE Cory Redding (left) with DE Frostee Rucker
6 / 25

DE Cory Redding (left) with DE Frostee Rucker

WR John Brown
7 / 25

WR John Brown

QB Carson Palmer
8 / 25

QB Carson Palmer

G Jonathan Cooper
9 / 25

G Jonathan Cooper

From left: S Deone Bucannon, RB Kerwynn Williams and WR Jaron Brown
10 / 25

From left: S Deone Bucannon, RB Kerwynn Williams and WR Jaron Brown

The media watches the players work out
11 / 25

The media watches the players work out

RB Andre Ellington
12 / 25

RB Andre Ellington

LB Alex Okafor
13 / 25

LB Alex Okafor

G Mike Iupati
14 / 25

G Mike Iupati

QB Chandler Harnish
15 / 25

QB Chandler Harnish

DE Ed Stinson
16 / 25

DE Ed Stinson

DE Calais Campbell
17 / 25

DE Calais Campbell

QB Logan Thomas
18 / 25

QB Logan Thomas

QB Carson Palmer (right) with strength and conditioning coach Buddy Morris
19 / 25

QB Carson Palmer (right) with strength and conditioning coach Buddy Morris

DT Corey Peters
20 / 25

DT Corey Peters

DE Cory Redding
21 / 25

DE Cory Redding

RB Andre Ellington
22 / 25

RB Andre Ellington

LB Sean Weatherspoon
23 / 25

LB Sean Weatherspoon

G Earl Watford
24 / 25

G Earl Watford

LB Sean Weatherspoon
25 / 25

LB Sean Weatherspoon

