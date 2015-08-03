Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Training Camp

Cardinals Work With Virtual Reality

STRIVR technology in place to aid players, allow "practice" away from practice

Aug 03, 2015 at 11:11 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Carson Palmer wore the Oculus mask for his first foray into the Cardinals' new virtual reality and then tried to tell his teammates what it was like.

"You can't describe it," the quarterback said. "I try to tell guys, 'It's cool,' but then they put it on and it's 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe it.' You can't describe how real it really is."

That "real" is something the Cardinals believe will give them a big advantage this season, starting in training camp. The

Cards are one of five NFL teams on board with STRIVR Labs, an outfit based in California that has managed to build a 360-degree world through cameras and computers to experience playing football just by standing in a room.

Already, the Cardinals have been filming portions of practice so the quarterbacks can re-live drills and plays, decide later if they made the right decisions in the heat of the play or even allow someone like Logan Thomas take the same "rep" as Palmer did in practice and see if he sees the same thing from the pocket.

"I've been waiting 20 years for someone to do this," coach Bruce Arians said. "I always thought if you could put a headset on and play football in a room with live pictures, how much better you could get without sweating."

STRIVR, the brainchild of former Stanford kicker Derek Belch, had already delved into the college football world. It reached into the NFL this offseason after Belch went to the NFL Scouting combine. There, he met with multiple teams, although the Cardinals were not one of them.

Belch hooked up with Arians through a phone call from Clemson coach Dabo Sweeney. Belch, already on the road in mid-June to set up the Dallas Cowboys with the technology, took a trip to Arizona in mid-June to meet with Arians and show his stuff. Hooked, Arians himself has tried on the mask.

"I wouldn't have bought it if I hadn't," Arians said, and ownership agreed.

"It's all about winning and we believe this technology can significantly help us," team president Michael Bidwill said. "We think this can give us an edge and we are going to invest in everything we think can give us an edge."

ENTERING THE NFL

The Cowboys, Vikings, 49ers and one other unnamed NFL team are signed up with STRIVR aside from the Cardinals, Belch said. He added that he figures eight teams total will likely be on the platform this season, although he has heard from every NFL team.

Some have expressed interest although it does take getting used to, including allowing cameras in the middle of the

practice field. The technology , at least right now, also means having to usually wait until the next day for the footage. More speed is being developed.

"Coaches have to be willing to take a few risks," Belch said. "Coach Arians is willing to be patient."

While Arians said the system isn't perfect, it's very good, and the quarterbacks agree.

"It gives you a different perspective, a lot of things we haven't seen before," Palmer said. "It's great for guys like Logan and Drew (Stanton) who don't get all the reps I get because now they can pretty much get the reps without the actual mechanics without making the actual throw – they can go through the read and the decision-making."

The system not only allows a player to see but also hear everything from a play, from a coach's playcall to the defensive signals to the offensive line signals. Want to check the footwork on a play? Just look down. Want to see where the running back is lined up? Just look behind you.

Coaches can watch a computer screen as well, so they know exactly what the player is seeing at that moment and if they are looking in the right place.

The Cardinals are using it for special teams and Arians said a use is being worked out for linebackers. Eventually, Belch sees a reason to develop it for most positions.

"It's not an inexpensive service so why would you do it for just the QBs?" Belch said.

THE QUARTERBACK'S BIG BENEFITS

But it is the quarterbacks that will benefit the most, and one of the reasons General Manager Steve Keim likes the idea. If the Cardinals ever are back to a 2014 situation where they have to delve deep into the quarterback depth chart, this should help.

In the offseason, working with young quarterbacks should be that much easier too – crucial for a team that is still searching for the quarterback of the future.

"To have a tool to develop young quarterbacks and process information, that is the hardest thing," Keim said. "It's the hardest thing to find a young quarterback, and it's the hardest thing to teach a young quarterback how to process information. A lot of it is instinctive – you have it or you don't – but you can certainly grow and get better."

That's what Stanton sees, especially in a league where defenses come up with more sub-packages and schemes all the time and the quarterbacks are trying to digest a ton of information in a short period of time.

"To give yourself a chance to put yourself back in your shoes and figure out what you were thinking, it's irreplaceable," Stanton said. "The only thing that can come close to that is live reps. You can sit there on a greaseboard or watch film all day, but when you can watch it in real time and you are in that person's shoes, it means everything."

It may yet go beyond the players at some point. Palmer said after he wore it he suggested that the Cardinals should consider putting a mask or two somewhere around the stadium so that fans can get a sense of just what it is like to stand in the pocket of an NFL game. Arians said the Cards are considering just that.

More importantly, the Cardinals see it as a way to help them win now.

"It's a fantastic advantage," Bidwill said. "The quarterbacks love it, the coaches love it, therefore, I love it."

Training camp practice two

Images from the second training camp practice on Sunday

From left: DE Calais Campbell, DT Corey Peters and DT Frostee Rucker
1 / 24

From left: DE Calais Campbell, DT Corey Peters and DT Frostee Rucker

Coach Bruce Arians (right) and WR Larry Fitzgerald
2 / 24

Coach Bruce Arians (right) and WR Larry Fitzgerald

S Tyrann Mathieu
3 / 24

S Tyrann Mathieu

GM Steve Keim (left) and coach Bruce Arians
4 / 24

GM Steve Keim (left) and coach Bruce Arians

S Deone Bucannon
5 / 24

S Deone Bucannon

QB Drew Stanton
6 / 24

QB Drew Stanton

TE Darren Fells catches a pass in front of S Deone Bucannon
7 / 24

TE Darren Fells catches a pass in front of S Deone Bucannon

WR Larry Fitzgerald
8 / 24

WR Larry Fitzgerald

WR Michael Floyd
9 / 24

WR Michael Floyd

S Rashad Johnson (left) with LB coach Larry Foote
10 / 24

S Rashad Johnson (left) with LB coach Larry Foote

TE Gerald Christian
11 / 24

TE Gerald Christian

LB Markus Golden tries to fight through blocks
12 / 24

LB Markus Golden tries to fight through blocks

WR Brittan Golden (right) is covered by CB Justin Bethel
13 / 24

WR Brittan Golden (right) is covered by CB Justin Bethel

C Ted Larsen gets a fist-bump from offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin
14 / 24

C Ted Larsen gets a fist-bump from offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin

WR Jaron Brown
15 / 24

WR Jaron Brown

LB Lorenzo Alexander (left) and S Tony Jefferson
16 / 24

LB Lorenzo Alexander (left) and S Tony Jefferson

LB Kevin Minter
17 / 24

LB Kevin Minter

TE Ifeanyi Momah
18 / 24

TE Ifeanyi Momah

WR Larry Fitzgerald makes a catch
19 / 24

WR Larry Fitzgerald makes a catch

The offensive line
20 / 24

The offensive line

QB Carson Palmer
21 / 24

QB Carson Palmer

CB Patrick Peterson
22 / 24

CB Patrick Peterson

RB Stepfan Taylor
23 / 24

RB Stepfan Taylor

DT Xavier Williams
24 / 24

DT Xavier Williams

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Week 16 Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 16 matchup with the Buccaneers in Arizona

news

Three Big Things: Buccaneers Week

A look at the top storylines for a Christmas game

news

Tom Brady Makes Rare Visit To Arizona To Play Cardinals

Former teammate Kliff Kingsbury seeks win over friend and legendary QB

news

Quentin Harris Talks About Added Responsibility With Keim Leave

Joined Adrian Wilson to fill responsibilities in front office

news

Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': Michael Bidwill Doesn't Want 'Cutting Corners'

Trey McBride ups his game as he goes home to Colorado

news

Budda Baker Earns Another Pro Bowl Starting Nod

Safety named to team for fourth straight season

news

From Third-String To First Start, Trace McSorley Up For Cardinals

Buccaneers and Brady opponent on Christmas night

news

How To Watch: Buccaneers vs. Cardinals, Week 16

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022.

news

Michael Bidwill Joins Panel To Talk Super Bowl Benefits

Cardinals owner, Parry, Sadler take part in Phoenix Business Journal discussion

news

You've Got Mail: Buccaneers (and Christmas) Week

Topics include from Kliff

news

Depth Of Field: Week 15 At Denver

Exploring the game against the Broncos through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Cardinals Trying To Steady Quarterback Depth Chart

McSorley likely to start with McCoy in concussion protocol

Advertising