Cardinals Work With Virtual Reality

Cards are one of five NFL teams on board with STRIVR Labs, an outfit based in California that has managed to build a 360-degree world through cameras and computers to experience playing football just by standing in a room.

Already, the Cardinals have been filming portions of practice so the quarterbacks can re-live drills and plays, decide later if they made the right decisions in the heat of the play or even allow someone like Logan Thomas take the same "rep" as Palmer did in practice and see if he sees the same thing from the pocket.

"I've been waiting 20 years for someone to do this," coach Bruce Arians said. "I always thought if you could put a headset on and play football in a room with live pictures, how much better you could get without sweating."

STRIVR, the brainchild of former Stanford kicker Derek Belch, had already delved into the college football world. It reached into the NFL this offseason after Belch went to the NFL Scouting combine. There, he met with multiple teams, although the Cardinals were not one of them.

Belch hooked up with Arians through a phone call from Clemson coach Dabo Sweeney. Belch, already on the road in mid-June to set up the Dallas Cowboys with the technology, took a trip to Arizona in mid-June to meet with Arians and show his stuff. Hooked, Arians himself has tried on the mask.

"I wouldn't have bought it if I hadn't," Arians said, and ownership agreed.

"It's all about winning and we believe this technology can significantly help us," team president Michael Bidwill said. "We think this can give us an edge and we are going to invest in everything we think can give us an edge."

ENTERING THE NFL

The Cowboys, Vikings, 49ers and one other unnamed NFL team are signed up with STRIVR aside from the Cardinals, Belch said. He added that he figures eight teams total will likely be on the platform this season, although he has heard from every NFL team.