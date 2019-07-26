Cardinals Working Through Numbers Game At Receiver

EVALUATING NKEMDICHE

Asked for an evaluation, Kingsbury didn't exactly have a ringing endorsement of defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche, who is currently rehabbing from his ACL tear and is on the physically unable to perform list.

"Not in shape, I guess," Kingsbury said. "That's kind of where we'll leave it."

Kingsbury added the Cards will work with Nkemdiche when he comes off PUP, although as he goes into the last year of his contract, Nkemdiche figures to have work to do for a roster spot.

Kingsbury did say linebacker Brooks Reed (hip) could be coming off PUP soon.

TWITTER GETS JALEN THOMPSON THROUGH HIS "DRAFT DAY"

Rookie safety Jalen Thompson was picked in the fifth round, but it was the fifth round of the supplemental draft after he lost his final season at Washington State when it was deemed a supplement he used was against the rules.

Whereas players picked in April can watch TV and see their name announced or at least scroll across the screen, Thompson was stuck scanning social media in July.

"I had to look on Twitter and see where I got picked up," Thompson said. "I saw something where the Colts had picked me up at one point, but it was just a mistake. It got deleted really quick."

Thompson has been working at both safety spots as well as the nickel as he tried to catch up to the rest of the rookie class. Still, "I feel like the Cardinals got a steal in me," he said.

As for missing out on a regular draft experience, Thompson insisted he harbors no ill will.

"Of course I dreamt of that and hoped that would happen, but just getting to the NFL, that was the real dream for me," Thompson said. "I'm not mad about anything. It was supposed to happen this way."

VALENTINE LEAVES, REDDICK SITS